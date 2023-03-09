Carefree self-care? Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are trying to schedule more date nights amid the latest developments in the royal drama, a source exclusively reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who share 3-year-old son Archie and 21-month-old daughter Lilibet, spent time at the exclusive San Vicente Bungalows in Los Angeles on February 28. One day later, a spokesperson for the couple’s Archewell foundation told Us that Harry and Meghan were “requested to vacate their residence at [Buckingham Palace’s] Frogmore Cottage.” According to royal expert Omid Scobie, King Charles III asked Harry, 38, and Meghan, 41, to leave the residence following the January release of Harry’s tell-all memoir, Spare.

Amid the scandal, the insider tells Us, the Archewell cofounders’ night out in L.A. did them a world of good.

“They’ve been trying to find time for more of these types of date nights, which isn’t easy given their intense schedules as well as raising the kids. But this was something they freed themselves up for and the word is that it was important to send a message that they’re not rattled or letting this Frogmore situation get to them,” the insider says. “They let their hair down in a fun environment and had a blast, it was a much needed outing to let off steam and get back to enjoying themselves again.”

The San Vincente Bungalows, located in West Hollywood, offer an elite, exclusive experience for clients like Harry and Meghan. The member’s-only club observes a strict privacy policy.

“Posting images of the club on social media or discussing anything that members and their guests witness during their visit is strictly forbidden,” the website notes.

As Harry and Meghan attempt to carve out some time for themselves after “the blow and … shock” of being asked to vacate Frogmore, a second source told Us, they are still utilizing royal traditions.

On Friday, March 3, the Sussexes christened their daughter, with a rep for the couple using Lilibet’s princess title for the first time in the announcement.

“I can confirm that Princess Lilibet Diana was christened on Friday, March 3 by the Archbishop of Los Angeles, the Rev John Taylor,” the spokesperson told Us. Us also confirmed that the royal website will also refer to Archie as Prince Archie Harrison. Per multiple outlets, Charles, 74, Queen Consort Camilla, Prince William and Princess Kate were all invited but did not attend.

Amid all of the changes, royal watchers are looking to see how Harry and Meghan will respond to Charles’ coronation invitation.

“I can confirm The Duke has recently received email correspondence from His Majesty’s office regarding the coronation,” a spokesperson for the Sussexes told Us on Sunday, March 5. “An immediate decision on whether The Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time.”

The coronation of the king will take place on May 6.

