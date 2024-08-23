Kansas City Chiefs heiress Ava Hunt is settling into her lavish dorm room at Southern Methodist University.

The college freshman’s mom, Tavia Hunt, shared photos of her and her roommate’s stunning new digs on the Dallas, Texas, campus as she said goodbye to her youngest child in an emotional post via Instagram on Thursday, August 22.

“Today, I left a piece of my heart at SMU. Ava Hunt, you’ve always been a mix of sunshine and hurricane – fierce, fearless and capable of incredible things. I’m overflowing with excitement for you, even as I tuck away my tears for later,” she captioned the post, which featured a carousel of photos of Ava’s pink and white dorm.

She continued, “I’m wading through emotions as I pass by your now too-clean room, the house is too quiet without your laughter, and Chief and I are already missing the familiar scent of your Sol de Janeiro body spray. I know you’ll return often, and that this marks a new adventure and freedom … Watching you shine your light and grow into the most beautiful version of yourself makes my heart beat a little happier. You’ve worked so hard to get here.”

In one of the photos, Ava can be seen posing in front of her bed, which featured a pink-and-white floral comforter and matching ottoman step stool, white bed skirt, neon pink sign with her name above it and a pillow with her initials.

The shot also showed off Ava’s desk and dresser area, which featured a vanity mirror with lights, pink desk chair, pink coffee maker and pink and white Stanley cup. A light blue, pink and cream colored rug served as the finishing touch.

A white bedside table in between her and her roommate’s bed – which matched hers – showcased two matching lamps, an alarm clock and a vase of flowers. Another photo showed a large arched mirror next to her dresser.

Followers couldn’t get enough of Ava’s dorm room – and her mom’s sweet farewell message to her youngest.

“Your room is such a beautiful reflection of you!!” wrote one social media user, while another added, “Wow, that looks nothing like my dorm room at SMU! What a beautiful letter to her, such a radiant light she is and so blessed to have such a loving supportive family. God bless and keep you all!”

Ava’s send off to college comes ahead of the Chiefs 2024-2025 NFL season, which kicks off with a September 5 game against the Baltimore Ravens at their home field, Arrowhead Stadium, where fans will see Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes and more begin the journey to their third consecutive Super Bowl championship.