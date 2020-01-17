Every day is a juggling act for Kate Hudson! “She’s up early working out, getting the kids ready for school and going to work, and she still finds the energy to go to dinner with girlfriends or cook dinner for the family when she gets home,” a source exclusively reveals to Us Weekly. The busy actress, author and fitness guru, who has two clothing lines, a new podcast and her very own brand of vodka, has no plans of slowing down.

“She’s building an empire, and still singing and acting,” an insider reveals to Us. “She wants to do it all.”

The Fabletics co-owner is juggling her businesses while raising three kids at home. The WW ambassador gave birth to her and boyfriend Danny Fujikawa’s first child together, Rani, in October 2018.

“She’s here,” Hudson wrote on Instagram at the time. “We have decided to name our daughter Rani (pronounced Ronnie) after her grandfather, Ron Fujikawa. Ron was the most special man who we all miss dearly. To name her after him is an honor. Everyone is doing well and happy as can be. Our family thanks you for all the love and blessings that have been sent our way and we send ours right back.”

The Pretty Fun author already shares Ryder, 15, with her ex-husband, Chris Robinson, and Bingham, 8, with her ex-fiancé, Matt Bellamy.

“She’s balancing a lot of different things,” adds the source, “but she’s very content and feels really fulfilled.”

The source explains that Fujikawa, 33, is a huge support. “He’s a very hands-on dad and a true partner, and they’re a great team.” A nanny takes care of Rani when the How To Lose a Guy in 10 Days star is on the clock (she has two new movies in post-production) — and the insider adds that both boys spend ample time with their dads.

“If I come in 9 to 5, do all my work and shut off my phone, I can have a balanced life,” she admitted to Women’s Health in 2019. “I try not to let work spill into time with the kids.”

With reporting by Travis Cronin