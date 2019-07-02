Katharine McPhee fell in love with London while starring in Waitress on the West End, so she and her new husband, David Foster, made sure their wedding guests had a chance to take in the sights too.

“Friends and family were given a tour of London the day before the wedding,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively after the couple’s Friday, June 28, nuptials.

Guests were still kept in the dark about the details, though. “They didn’t know where the reception was being held until the day of,” according to the source. “Everything was very tight-lipped.”

When the big day finally came and loved ones began filing into the Church of Saint Yeghiche in the South Kensington district of West London, the groom, 69, went out of his way to ensure that everything went smoothly for his bride, 35, and continued to stay under wraps.

“Phones weren’t allowed at the reception, and David himself encouraged guests not to post any photos prior to the moment when Katharine walked down the aisle,” the source tells Us.

The ceremony “was really intimate and special, not a huge spectacle like David’s last one, but still magical,” the source adds. (Foster has four ex-wives, B.J. Cook, Rebecca Dyer, Linda Thompson and Yolanda Hadid, while McPhee was previously married to Nick Cokas.)

During the evening reception, the newlyweds “didn’t have any big-name performers,” according to the source, but they still kept the party going until 2 a.m. On the way out, “guests received cookies with David and Katharine’s names on them,” the source tells Us.

Approximately 100 people were on the guest list, including the music producer’s five daughters: Allison, Amy, Sara, Erin and Jordan.

McPhee and Foster were first linked in the spring of 2017 and got engaged in July 2018. Hours before their wedding, the American Idol alum wrote on Instagram, “Exactly 13 years ago today my very first single, Somewhere Over The Rainbow, was released right after Idol. Today… I’m marrying the man who produced it. Life is full of beautiful coincidences, isn’t it? Thank you for taking me over the rainbow, David.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!