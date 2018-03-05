Her Madgesty knows how to party! Madonna hosted a star-studded 2018 Oscars afterparty on Sunday, March 4, that drew in some of the biggest names in film, TV and music.

Kim Kardashian, Cardi B, Jennifer Lawrence, Margot Robbie, Timothée Chalamet were among the many stars who showed up to celebrate with the Queen of Pop, 59. “Madonna was an amazing host,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “She worked the room all night and chatted with all the guests.”

The guest list also included Chelsea Handler, Leonardo DiCaprio, Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Aniston, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Sam Rockwell, Woody Harrelson, Emma Stone, Paris Jackson, Offset, Greta Gerwig, Amy Adams, Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth, Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher.

“Madonna was dancing up a storm all night!” the source tells Us. “She and Margot Robbie were on the floor at one point. She spent a lot of time with Kim and Cardi B. Madonna and Cardi B are talking about a collaboration on Madonna’s upcoming album.”

A second source adds, “Cardi B performed at the party. Madonna was in a great mood, bouncing around.”

Chalamet, 22, “kept to himself” throughout much of the bash, according to the first source. The Call Me by Your Name actor, who was nominated for best actor at the Oscars, dated Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon in 2013 while they were students at Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts in New York City. It is unclear if Leon, 21, attended her mom’s party.

The “Vogue” singer’s longtime manager Guy Oseary shared an epic picture on Instagram of Madonna, Kardashian, 37, and Cardi B, 25, posing in what appears to be a photo booth at the fête.

