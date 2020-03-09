Noah Centineo and Alexis Ren Were ‘Touchy-Feely and Cozy’ During Night Out

Going strong! Noah Centineo and his girlfriend, Alexis Ren, had a night out together in NYC on Saturday, March 7.

The To All the Boys I Loved Before actor, 23, was “seen cozying up” to the California-born model, also 23, at the Tavern on the Green restaurant in NYC’s Central Park, an eyewitness tells Us Weekly exclusively. The couple dined at the hotspot for about an hour and a half while joined by another man.

The onlooker adds that the famous pair were “touchy-feely and cozy” together. Their date night comes after Centineo attended the Big Time Adolescence premiere, a coming-of-age film that stars Pete Davidson, in the Big Apple on Thursday, March 5.

“[They were] hanging out in the bar room, sipping on martinis and bourbon,” the source tells Us of Centineo and Ren’s date on Saturday night. “Noah even seemed to like the Frank Sinatra music playing in the iconic restaurant, and asked about one of the songs.”