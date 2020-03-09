Noah Centineo and Alexis Ren Were ‘Touchy-Feely and Cozy’ During Night Out

Going strong! Noah Centineo and his girlfriend, Alexis Ren, had a night out together in NYC on Saturday, March 7.
The To All the Boys I Loved Before actor, 23, was “seen cozying up” to the California-born model, also 23, at the Tavern on the Green restaurant in NYC’s Central Park, an eyewitness tells Us Weekly exclusively. The couple dined at the hotspot for about an hour and a half while joined by another man.
The onlooker adds that the famous pair were “touchy-feely and cozy” together. Their date night comes after Centineo attended the Big Time Adolescence premiere, a coming-of-age film that stars Pete Davidson, in the Big Apple on Thursday, March 5.
“[They were] hanging out in the bar room, sipping on martinis and bourbon,” the source tells Us of Centineo and Ren’s date on Saturday night. “Noah even seemed to like the Frank Sinatra music playing in the iconic restaurant, and asked about one of the songs.”
In September 2019, Us broke the news that Centineo and Ren were dating. The couple didn’t make their relationship Instagram official until January 14, when the Charlie’s Angels actor posted a cozy photo of the pair and declared his love for Ren.
“My dad says I look like I just finished a fight with @thenotoriousmma and lost,” he wrote at the time, referencing MMA fighter Conor McGregor. “I say, at least one of us in this photo is gorgeous ❤️ love you baby.”
The Sports Illustrated model opened up about her romance with Centineo to Us exclusively in November 2019.
“I mean, he’s so special and I’m just really, really grateful I can be in his life and help support him in his own journey,” she explained. “He has a heart of gold. An absolute heart of gold.”
The Dancing With the Stars alum then revealed to Us how the couple have been able to bond, adding, “We both love art so whether it’s being in nature or painting or just creating in some kind of way.”
Last month, the Sierra Burgess Is a Loser actor praised his girlfriend in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar’s Men’s issue. “It’s the longest relationship I’ve ever been in,” he admitted. “She’s very good at monogamy. Actually, I love monogamy too.”
For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!