Prince William’s friendship with Mike Tindall goes back way further than Mike’s romance with the prince’s cousin Zara Tindall.

“I’d been [on] the England [rugby] team for a fair while, and [Prince] Harry and William always used to come into the changing room, so [my] mum knew I’d met them before,” Mike told The Daily Mail in June 2011.

One month later, Mike married Zara in July 2011. Since then, the former pro rugby player has gotten closer to Zara’s relatives, including William.

William and Mike’s bond has even been passed down to their children. Mike and Zara and William and his wife, Princess Kate Middleton, each have three kids around the same age. (The Tindalls’ eldest, Mia, has even been spotted hanging with William and Kate’s kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, during the annual Christmas Day walkabout in 2022 and 2023.)

Keep scrolling for William and Mike’s sweetest quotes about their friendship:

June 2011

After Mike proposed to Zara, he detailed their courtship in an interview with the Daily Mail. In the profile, former rugby star Mike revealed that they met at the 2003 World Cup in Australia though he wasn’t starstruck due to his past interactions with William and Harry.

William and Zara are two of Queen Elizabeth II’s eldest grandchildren. Her Majesty died in September 2022 at the age of 96.

July 2012

William was joined by his brother, Harry, and several of his cousins at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London to cheer on equestrian Zara’s competition. Mike was pictured chatting with the Prince of Wales as they found their seats.

August 2019

Mike revealed during an appearance on Good Morning Britain that the royals keep in touch via a WhatsApp group.

“It’s just what you do to try and set up get-togethers and we are going to something that is the same,” he said. “If you are going to go, ‘Are you going to take the kids?’ Quite a lot of people have family WhatsApp groups. I don’t think it’s a new revelation.”

December 2022

Mike appeared on the U.K. reality TV series I’m a Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here with William’s blessing.

“You don’t want to upset anyone. I spoke to the Prince of Wales about it and he said ‘Great, go have fun,’” he said in a December 2022 episode, noting that he’s careful to keep “conversations [about the royals] short.”

September 2023

William and Kate appeared on Mike’s “The Good, The Bad & The Rugby” podcast alongside Zara’s mother, Princess Anne. The royal trio’s interview was pegged to the Rugby World Cup as they talked about playing sports and being competitive.

“I’m not gonna say you’re really competitive,” Mike jokingly said with a nod. “I’ve seen [Kate] play beer pong.”

Kate, who married William in 2011, asserted that she is “not that competitive,” but games with William do often become a “mental challenge.”

December 2023

“The Prince of Wales is known to me as ‘One Pint Willy’ because he’s not the best of drinkers,” Mike teased during an episode of the BBC’s “Total Sports” podcast. “[I am] coming from a sport where it is built on the social aspect and a couple of beers being sunk quite often. That is one I will definitely give away for the Prince of Wales. ‘One Pint Willy.’ It’s out there now. Sorry, sir!”

Weeks later, Mike’s daughter Mia walked beside William’s daughter, Charlotte, during their Christmas Day walk to church in Sandringham. (Mike and Zara held hands with second daughter Lena, while William and Kate held onto Charlotte and Louis’ hands.)