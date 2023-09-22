Rami Malek and Emma Corrin seemingly confirmed their rumored romance with a PDA-filled date in London.

Malek, 42, and Corrin, 27, shared a kiss while on a dog walk on Thursday, September 21, according to photos obtained by Us Weekly. In the snaps, Corrin looked chic in a trench coat and gray pants while Malek walked beside them in a blue baseball cap and jeans.

At one point, Malek pulled Corrin in for a kiss and rested his hand on the back of their head.

The duo’s affectionate outing comes months after the actors first sparked romance rumors. In July, Malek and Corrin cozied up while attending a Bruce Springsteen concert in London’s Hyde Park. Malek rested his hand on Corrin’s leg in photos from the event as they leaned closer to chat with each other.

The pair were also spotted attending the U.S. Open together on September 8, in New York City.

Prior to their apparent budding romance, both Malek and Corrin have been romantically linked to other people in Hollywood.

Malek dated Bohemian Rhapsody costar Lucy Boynton for five years before reports surfaced in July that they had split. However, neither has spoken publicly about the breakup.

In April 2018, Us Weekly broke the news that Boynton, 29, and Malek were dating.

“They met while filming Bohemian Rhapsody in London,” a source told Us at the time. “He is so into her. He goes and visits her in London all the time.”

In the movie, which was released in November 2018, Malek played late Queen singer Freddie Mercury while Boynton took on the role of Mercury’s longtime friend and former romantic partner Mary Austin.

When Malek took home the Academy Award for Best Actor in 2019, he offered Boynton a sweet shoutout.

“Lucy, you’re the heart of this film,” the actor gushed during his speech. “You are beyond immensely talented. You have captured my heart. Thank you so much.”

Corrin, for their part, was previously linked to Ibby Njoya in 2021. The Crown star — who came out as queer that same year — has spoken candidly about feeling “intense pressure” when it comes to their LGBTQ+ identity since coming out.

“I’m working out all this complex gender and sexuality stuff. And yet, I’m seeing a guy? That feels very juxtaposed, even if I’m very happy,” Corrin told Vogue in July 2022. “If you have a platform and you’re able to use it, that’s obviously so important — and I met some incredible people through it.”