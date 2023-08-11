Rami Malek and Emma Corrin appear to be getting close following Malek’s reported split from longtime girlfriend Lucy Boynton.

Malek, 42, has been spotted hanging out with Corrin, 27, on several occasions since last month, per photos obtained by The Sun. After attending a Bruce Springsteen concert together in London on July 8, the duo stepped out to grab lunch on Wednesday, August 9, per the outlet.

Eyewitnesses told the outlet that the two acted affectionately toward each other and shared a kiss while dining at Buoy and Oyster restaurant in Margate, Kent, England. Corrin — best known for portraying Princess Diana on season 4 of The Crown — sported a gray hooding during one of their outings with Malek, who donned what looked like a black hoodie, a white baseball cap and sunglasses.

Malek’s outings with Corrin come a week after reports surfaced that he and Boynton, 29, had ended their five-year-long relationship. Neither have yet to publicly confirm news of their split.

Us Weekly broke news of Malek and Boynton’s relationship back in April 2018, months ahead of the release of their film Bohemian Rhapsody. Malek played Freddie Mercury in the Queen biopic and Boynton costarred as Mercury’s longtime friend and former partner Mary Austin.

“They met while filming Bohemian Rhapsody in London,” a source exclusively told Us at the time. “He is so into her. He goes and visits her in London all the time.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Malek opened up about his and Boynton’s romance for the first time at the 30th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival’s Film Awards Gala in January 2019. While accepting that year’s Breakthrough Artist Award, he thanked the actress for being “my ally, my confidant [and] my love.”

That same month, he gushed about Boynton in an exclusive interview with Us, calling the Pale Blue Eye star “such a wildly talented human being and an inspiration.”

The two shared an on-air kiss the following month upon Malek winning the best actor Academy Award for Bohemian Rhapsody at the 2019 Oscars. “Lucy, you’re the heart of this film,” Malek said during his speech. “You are beyond immensely talented. You have captured my heart. Thank you so much.”

Malek and Boynton continued to make a number of public appearances together over the years, from awards shows to red carpets to vacations and sporting events. While it’s unknown when the pair officially parted ways, Malek was spotted cozying up to his No Time to Die costar Léa Seydoux in December 2022.

Corrin, for their part, was previously romantically linked to set designer Ibby Njoya in 2021, the same year they publicly came out as queer.

“I think visibility is key with these things. My journey has been a long one and has still got a long way to go,” they said in an August 2021 interview with ITV News’ Granada Reports. “I think we are so used to defining ourselves. That’s the way society works within these binaries and it’s taken me a long time to realize that I exist somewhere in between and I’m still not sure where that is yet.”