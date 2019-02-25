Somebody to love! Rami Malek passionately kissed his girlfriend, Lucy Boynton, after he won Best Actor in a Leading Role at the 2019 Oscars on Sunday, February 24.

The Bohemian Rhapsody costars did not hold back with sharing their PDA before Malek, 37, took to the stage to accept the trophy for his role as Freddie Mercury in the Queen biopic.

“My mom is in here somewhere. Oh, I love you. I love you, lady. My family, thank you for all of this. You know, my dad didn’t get to see me do any of this. But I think he’s looking down on me right now,” Malek began. “Thank you, Queen. Thank you … for allowing me to be the tiniest part of your phenomenal, extraordinary legacy. I am forever in your debt. My crew and my cast, I love you. You are my equals, my betters. I could have never been here without you.”

The actor also thanked Boynton, who portrayed Mercury’s partner Mary Austin in the film.

“Lucy, you’re the heart of this film,” Malek said. “You are beyond immensely talented. You have captured my heart. Thank you so much.”

Us Weekly broke the news in April 2018 that Malek and Boynton 25, began dating while filming Bohemian Rhapsody in London. “He is so into her,” a source told Us at the time. “He goes and visits her in London all the time.”

Malek confirmed the pair’s relationship at the 30th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival’s Film Awards Gala last month.

“Thank you, Lucy Boynton,” he said during his acceptance speech for Breakthrough Artist Award on January 3. “You have been my ally, my confidant, my love. Thank you so much.”

Days later, the Mr. Robot alum gushed about the actress exclusively to Us, calling Boynton “extraordinary.”

“She’s such a wildly talented human being and an inspiration,” Malek told Us on January 9. “I have to say that goes for the entire cast.”

Bohemian Rhapsody also won Best Sound Missing, Best Film Editing, Best Sound Editing and was nominated for Best Picture on Sunday night.

