Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma celebrated their Italian nuptials with their closest friends and family.

A source exclusively tells Us Weekly that the couple tied the knot in front of “about 60” guests. The nuptials took place in Sardinia, Italy on Saturday, September 28, and they stayed at the Cala Di Volpe at Porto Cervo.

While there were no other celebrities in attendance, an invitation was extended to several of Wilson’s Pitch Perfect costars, but they “couldn’t make it because it was organized last minute.”

“Rebel’s family [was] there. Her mom [Sue Bownds], her sisters Liberty and Anarchy,” the insider says. “Her niece Sovereign was a flower girl and so was [Wilson and Agruma’s] daughter Royce.” (Wilson welcomed Royce via surrogate back in November 2022.)

Agruma’s mother was also in attendance for the event. In June, Wilson, 44, shared that she had not met her future mother-in-law yet despite making their relationship official in June 2022.

The ceremony was officiated by Wilson’s childhood friend Nick Hills. (The actress gave a reading at his wedding earlier this year.) Both Wilson and Agruma donned matching Pronovias dresses for the occasion.

“They had an amazing time and are very happy,” the source says.

Us confirmed on Saturday that Wilson and Agruma tied the knot after three years of dating. Wilson and Agruma went public with their romance in June 2022. That same year, Wilson came out as queer.

“I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince … but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess 💗🌈💗#loveislove,” Wilson wrote via Instagram at the time along with a selfie of her and Agruma.

Five months after going public with her new romance, Wilson announced that she welcomed her first child via surrogate. (Agruma has been Wilson’s coparent since Royce’s arrival.)

“Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian,” Wilson wrote via Instagram in November 2022. “I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle!”

The following year, Wilson and Agruma got engaged in front of Sleeping Beauty’s castle at Disneyland in Anaheim, California.

“We said YES! 💗💗 Thank you @tiffanyandco for the stunning ring 💍 and to Bob Iger and the incredible team at Disneyland @disneyweddings for pulling off this magical surprise,” Wilson shared alongside pics from the special moment in February 2023.