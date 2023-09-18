Sydney Sweeney rang in her birthday in style over the weekend in Los Angeles, throwing a 1980s prom-themed party filled with her closest family and friends.

The venue transported guests back into the 1980s as countless revolving disco balls hung from the ceiling, pink and blue balloons were situated throughout the room and a large banner that read “Syd’s Prom” in pink letters surrounded by tinsel hung above the party-goers. Guests danced and mingled on the dance floor as a live band played and snapped pictures in photo booths supplied by Revolve and Polaroid for the special occasion.

Sweeney, who turned 26 on Tuesday, September 12, dressed the part in a mini satin bubblegum pink dress with puff sleeves. She accessorized the look with voluminous wavy hair, dramatic eye makeup and a mini pink purse with a sequined pink bow on the front.

Later on in the night, a three-tier white, blue and pink cake was brought out onto the dance floor. Guests including Barbie star Ariana Greenblatt, Riverdale alum Camila Mendes and Nicola Peltz Beckham crowded around Sweeney as they sang “Happy Birthday” before she blew out the candles, threw up one arm in celebration and blew a kiss to the crowd.

Her friends took to Instagram to celebrate the occasion.

Mendes posted “80s prom night was rad 💗💗” to her story, to which Sweeney replied, “Love youuuuu :)”. Greenblatt posted a video of Sweeney blowing out her birthday candles, writing “birthday girl” with a white heart emoji and Peltz Beckham wrote “Happy birthday beauty! I love you so much!!” followed by a slew of emojis including a pink heart, heart eyes and a crown.

Brazilian singer Anitta also took to Instagram to post about the party, writing, “My first prom Thanks to the bday girl @sydney_sweeney U deserve the best!!!”

Not all of Sweeney’s birthday parties have been lauded by the public. In August 2022, Sweeney came under intense scrutiny for the “hoedown”-themed birthday party she threw for her mom in which some of the guests donned red MAGA-inspired hats that read “Make Sixty Great Again” and “Blue Lives Matter” clothing.

In an interview with Variety last month, Sweeney reflected on the event. “There were so many misinterpretations,” Sweeney said. “The people in the pictures weren’t even my family. The people who brought the things that people were upset about were actually my mom’s friends from L.A. who have kids that are walking outside in the Pride parade, and they thought it would be funny to wear because they were coming to Idaho.”