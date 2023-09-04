Lili Reinhart is no stranger to clapping back about her personal life — and her suspected feuds.

Reinhart, 26, sparked speculation that she isn’t a fan of Sydney Sweeney after the twosome attended the same Armani event in Italy during the 2023 Venice International Film Festival. In a TikTok video that has since gone viral, one social media user pointed out how “Lili’s face instantly changed” on the red carpet when Sweeney, 25, reached in for a hug.

It didn’t take long for Reinhart to share her thoughts on the rumored tension. “Stop making villains out of women every chance you get,” she tweeted on Monday, September 4.

She doubled down via her Instagram Story that same day, posting a selfie with Sweeney. The TV stars matched in all-black as they posed beside a canal. “We’ll be over here if you need us,” Reinhart wrote.

To further squash the feud rumors, Sweeney and Reinhart stepped out for the Miu Miu Women’s Tales Committee party with their respective significant others. Sweeney and her fiancé, Jonathan Davino, held hands as they walked along a dock with Reinhart and her boyfriend, Jack Martin, for the double date.

The Euphoria star and Davino have kept their relationship relatively under wraps since getting engaged in 2022. “I don’t date people in the spotlight,” Sweeney told Cosmopolitan last year, adding that she looks for a “best friend” in her romantic partners. “I need to be able to be with someone who I can literally hang out with 24/7 and never get sick of and we laugh every single day.”

Sweeney subsequently raised eyebrows for her strong chemistry with costar Glen Powell as they promoted their movie Anyone But You. She recently laughed off affair rumors in an interview with Variety, teasing, “It’s a rom-com, that’s what people want!”

Reinhart, for her part, was first linked to Martin in April following her 2020 split from Riverdale costar Cole Sprouse. The former couple dated on and off for three years — and fans of the CW series had strong feelings about the exes moving on.

“I get a lot of stuff sent to my house or my loved ones’ houses,” Sprouse, 31, claimed in an August interview with Vulture, describing the public response to the pair’s breakup. “Death threats, really nasty, honestly criminal stuff.”

He went on to wonder why some viewers were so affected by Sprouse and Reinhart — whose characters also dated on the show — calling it quits off camera. “Is that just a consequence of an incredible love? Or is that what fanaticism looks like?” he said. “Perhaps because those lines were blurred to our audience, it’s hard to break those things up when life moves on.”

Earlier this year, Sprouse acknowledged that navigating the breakup in the spotlight was “really hard” for both him and Reinhart. “I know we both did quite a bit of damage to each other,” he said on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast.

Like his ex, Sprouse has also found love again. He’s been dating Ari Fournier since 2021.