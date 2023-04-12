Love takes flight! Lili Reinhart was spotted kissing Cole Sprouse lookalike Jack Martin at the airport.

The 26-year-old actress was photographed on Tuesday, April 11, packing on the PDA outside of Los Angeles International Airport. The Riverdale actress shared a passionate smooch with the TikTok star, 24, per photos published by Page Six.

In one snap, Reinhart threw her arms around the La Brea star as he wrapped his hands around her waist. Martin was photographed smiling in a second picture as the Ohio native caressed his face.

In a third photo, Martin was seen helping the CW star with her luggage before she checked into her flight.

Reinhart wore a gray blazer, black tank top and light wash jeans as she gathered her belongings. Martin, for his part, donned a long-sleeved navy shirt and denim pants. He accessorized with a silver wristwatch and his dark brunette locks were styled similar to Sprouse’s current hairstyle.

The Hustlers actress’ steamy airport exchange came one month after her ex-boyfriend Sprouse, 30, detailed what went wrong in their relationship on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast.

“I think if I had loved myself a little more, I probably would have left [my relationship with Lili] a little earlier,” he confessed during the March 9 episode while discussing the pressure he and Reinhart faced in the public eye. “I just felt like I had to take care of a lot of people around me, which was not good for me. I probably should have exercised a bit more selfishness in that situation.”

The Suite Life of Zack & Cody alum — who claimed he’s been cheated on by “almost every single one” of his exes — began dating the Look Both Ways actress in 2017 after meeting on the set of Riverdale.

The pair dated on and off for three years before they called it quits for good in 2020. (Sprouse has since moved on with Ari Fournier, whom he was first linked to in February 2021.)

“It was hard to suspend all the way we felt about each other and it didn’t afford us the luxury of distance to really overcome that,” the Disney Channel alum said of working with Reinhart after their separation. “I know we both did quite a bit of damage to each other.”

One week later, Martin trolled Sprouse’s candid interview and did a parody with fellow TikToker Brianna Chickenfry, who portrayed “Call Her Daddy” host Alex Cooper in the sketch. The influencers joked that the actor was the “third Sprouse brother” who was “finally speaking out.”

In the clip, Martin pretended to be the Big Daddy actor by placing a cigarette behind his ear, chain-smoking throughout the interview as Sprouse did. “Can I smoke in here?” he asked. “Society’s OK with weed, but then I come on your podcast, unbutton my shirt all the way and smoke American Spirits and I’m an asshole?” Martin later asserted that he is the “better brother.”

Reinhart, for her part, addressed her breakup from Cole — who grew to fame as a child actor alongside his twin brother, Dylan Sprouse — for the first time in August 2020.

“[The split was like a] black tunnel [that] was never going to end,” the Chemical Hearts star told Elle at the time. “I couldn’t see the light. I was like, ‘I feel like I’m dying.’ … I’ve seen a lot of people when it comes to heartache and grief and breakups, and they try to get that void filled with sex, with coke, with food, with drinking, [but] the void is still there. I took the road less traveled and just dealt with my s—t. I had to face my own pain head-on.”