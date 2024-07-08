Tobey Maguire is casually spending time with model Lily Chee.

“They aren’t seriously dating but have been hanging out,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly about the “very casual” situation between Maguire, 49, and Chee, 20.

According to the insider, Maguire and Chee spoke before they were photographed spending time together at Michael Rubin‘s annual Independence Day party on Thursday, July 4, in the Hamptons.

“Tobey knew Lily and her girlfriends were invited to the party and they planned to hangout and meet up,” the source continued. “He was introduced to her through [businessman] Richie Akiva and mutual friends.”

Related: Unlikely Celebrity Couples Over the Years They dated?! From Tom Cruise and Cher to Taylor Kinney and Lady Gaga, some celebrity couples don't always make sense to the untrained eye. Check out these unexpected celebrity romances.

Despite Maguire “having fun” with Chee right now, their connection is “nothing serious,” with the insider adding, “They were together all night hanging out, having fun and went to an after party with a big crew.”

Maguire and Chee have not yet addressed their relationship status after they were seen leaving the festive bash together. Chee later shared footage from the party on Instagram, which showed her gathering with a group of people as they celebrated the holiday.

The actor has been enjoying single life since his split from ex-wife Jennifer Meyer in 2016.

“After much soul searching and consideration, we have made the decision to separate as a couple,” Maguire and Meyer told Us in a joint statement at the time. “As devoted parents, our first priority remains raising our children together with enduring love, respect and friendship.”

A second source told Us at the time that the choice to end the marriage “was not sudden.”

Related: Celebrity Couples Who Have Surprisingly Big Age Differences See how big of an age gap these star couples have between them!

“They are committed to remaining friends for their children and wanted to make sure of that,” the insider shared. “They went back and forth on this decision but realized this is where the relationship is and they simply grew apart.”

Maguire and Meyer tied the knot in 2007 after four years of dating. They share daughter Ruby, 17, and son Otis, 15. Four years after announcing their separation, Meyer filed for divorce, which has since been finalized.

Despite their breakup, Meyer previously gushed about the bond they continue to share as coparents.

“It’s been the most beautiful experience of my life having this beautiful breakup,” the jewelry designer said on an episode of “The World’s First Podcast” in 2022. “I can’t even explain. I would literally do anything in the world for Tobey. He is my brother. I love him to death and we have the most beautiful family.”

Meyer noted that the duo “did a lot of work to stay on track as a family.”

Us Weekly has reached out to Maguire and Chee for comment.

With reporting by Amanda Williams