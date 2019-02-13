Valentine’s Day came early this year! Travis Scott made Us swoon with his lavish gift for girlfriend Kylie Jenner.

The makeup mogul, 21, posted an Instagram Story of herself on Tuesday, February 12, walking through a tunnel of heart-shaped arches adorned with red roses and candles. A bright, pink neon heart was waiting for her at the end.

Scott’s sweet gesture for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star comes two days after the couple packed on the PDA at the 61st annual Grammys in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 10. Jenner danced and “looked like she was in a really chill mood,” as Scott, 26, took the stage during the show and performed two tracks from his album Astroworld.

The rapper and the reality star, who started dating in April 2017 and welcomed daughter Stormi Webster in February 2018, haven’t shied away from showcasing their romance on social media.

In December, Jenner shared a sweet Instagram Story snapshot of the couple with a diamond-ring emoji, sparking rumors that she and the “Sicko Mode” rapper were engaged. Scott weighed in on the speculation weeks later, telling Rolling Stone, “We’ll get married soon. I just gotta sturdy up — I gotta propose in a fire way.”

The Life of Kylie alum continued to keep fans on their toes after posting another cute picture with the Grammy nominee in February alongside the caption, “Baby #2?”

Although Jenner quickly shot down pregnancy rumors, a source exclusively told Us Weekly in December that the Kylie Cosmetics CEO and the “Goosebumps” rapper are eager to become parents again.

“Kylie and Travis are attached at the hip and want to expand their family,” revealed the insider. “There is no question that they want to give Stormi a sibling, and way sooner than people expect.”

