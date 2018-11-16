Inside Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland’s Holiday Traditions 

Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland are gearing up to celebrate their second Christmas as couple — onesies and all!

“I come from a big family, she’s really close with her family, so we’re doing like family Thanksgiving in Los Angeles and family Christmas in L.A. and then we’ll do something fun for New Year’s,” the Bachelorette alum told Us Weekly exclusively at Bumble and Moxy Hotel’s BumbleSpot #attheMoxy launch event in Chicago on Thursday, November 15. “Our only tradition — because we’re so new, like we’ve just finished a year dating — for Christmas we wear onesies, which is what everyone does. It’s fun because you’re hungover on Christmas day and it’s comfy.”

Adams, 34, and Hyland, 27, celebrated their first anniversary last month.

“A couple hours after we took these pics, @sarahhyland said ‘when are you going to ask me to be your girlfriend.’ I said, ‘right now,’” he recalled via Instagram on October 15 alongside a series of sweet selfies. “I then double down and said ‘I’m falling in love with you.’ She responded with, I can’t say that yet.’ And then like 15 minutes later she did. Happy anniversary, baby. I love you most.”

Adams, who made headlines twice in October for defending Hyland against body-shamers on Instagram, told Us on Thursday that the Modern Family star is a “bad bitch” when it comes to Internet hate.

“I’ve always just shut the hell up and never really talked back and, to be honest with you, dating her has made me become much more, like, confident in myself,” the Bachelor in Paradise bartender explained. “Which I’m a very confident person just in general, but like, watching how she would respond to people just kind of changed me. I’d always think, ‘They’re just trolls, they don’t mean anything,’ but at the end of the day, I think the perception is that stuff doesn’t hurt people like Sarah who are in the public eye — but it does. To maintain a little bit of sanity, you have to stand up for yourself.”

He added: “The problem is you’re leaning into the thing they want you to do which is respond, because then it gives them more power. I think it’s hilarious that there are still trolls out there who think they can f—k with her. Because she shuts everyone down.”

An insider told Us in July that Adams and Hyland are “extremely serious.” A second source close to the actress noted that Hyland has “never been this serious about anybody.”

“All of her friends completely support them and think Wells is great for her,” the second source added.

With reporting by Jess Vacco-Bolanos

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!