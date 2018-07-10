Ireland Baldwin Reacts to Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber Engagement

Ireland Baldwin’s reaction to Hailey Baldwin getting engaged to Justin Bieber might be the best one yet. The model, whose parents are Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger, shared a throwback photo of the cousins taking a bath in their swimsuits via Instagram.

“There’s gunna be one less lonely girl … and only one lonely girl left,” she captioned the pic on Monday, July 9, referencing Bieber’s 2009 hit. “My other chicken is soon to be a beautiful bride. Congratulations to the two of you @haileybaldwin @justinbieber.” She also added a heart and engagement ring emoji to the sweet post.

Bieber, 24, popped the question to Hailey, 21, while vacationing in the Bahamas over the weekend. The future spouses officially confirmed the news on social media Monday.

“Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY,” he captioned a black and white snapshot of the couple. “I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else.”

Shortly after, Hailey tweeted: “Not sure what I did in life to deserve such happiness but I am so utterly grateful to God for giving me such an incredible person to share my life with! No words could ever express my gratitude.”

Like Ireland, Hailey’s dad, Stephen Baldwin, also approves of the engagement. “Sweet smile on my face! Me&wife (Kennya) Always pray 4 gods will!! He is moving in the hearts of JB&HB,” he wrote in a since-deleted tweet on Sunday, July 8. “Let’s all pray for His will to be done. Love you 2 so much!!!”

