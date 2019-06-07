On the move. Irina Shayk jetted out of Los Angeles on Thursday, June 6, the same day that news broke about her split from longtime love Bradley Cooper.

The supermodel, 33, was spotted carrying luggage out of the home she shared with the A Star Is Born actor-director, 44, and their 2-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine. She tried to keep a low profile in a pair of dark sunglasses, which she paired with a stylish tan jumpsuit and black shoes.

Shayk then headed to Los Angeles International Airport to catch a flight. She appeared to be in good spirits at the drop-off area, where she smiled while talking on her smartphone.

Earlier in the day, the Russia native took out some time for herself, stopping by a Malibu nail salon for a pedicure.

Us Weekly confirmed on Thursday night that Shayk and Cooper had called it quits after more than four years together. “They split but she is still staying at his house for now,” a source explained. “It’s complicated because of the baby.”

A second source recently told Us that the pair hadn’t “been getting along for a while” and were “not in a great place” in their relationship.

The Victoria’s Secret beauty and the Oscar nominee started dating in April 2015 after their splits from Cristiano Ronaldo and Suki Waterhouse, respectively. They made their red carpet debut at a Paris Fashion Week party in May 2016, six months before Shayk revealed her pregnancy on the runway.

Cooper was previously married to Jennifer Esposito from 2006 to 2007.

