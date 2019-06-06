Not letting ‘em see her sweat. Irina Shayk was all smiles while stepping out in Malibu for a pedicure amid rumors that her relationship with Bradley Cooper is on the rocks.

The Victoria’s Secret model, 33, was clad in head-to-toe black while taking a phone call on Thursday, June 6.

The Russia native also treated herself to a spa day, seemingly choosing a light pink hue for her toenails as she sat in a nail salon getting a pedicure.

One day prior, Us Weekly reported that Shayk and Cooper, 44, who began dating in April 2015, haven’t been seeing eye to eye as of late.

“They haven’t been getting along for a while,” a source told Us of the pair. “They aren’t calling it quits yet, but they are not in a great place.”

It’s not the first time the couple, who share daughter Lea, 2, have had fans buzzing that they may be on the outs: Speculation about their potential demise began to swirl in February, when the A Star Is Born actor gave a steamy Oscars performance with his former costar Lady Gaga.

Gaga, 33, who split from ex-fiancé Christian Carino in early February, reacted to the gossip on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on February 27 with an exaggerated eye roll.

“Yes, people saw love. And guess what? That’s what we wanted you to see. You know, I mean, this is a love song, ‘Shallow.’ The movie, A Star Is Born, it’s a love story. We worked so hard. We worked all week on that performance,” she said at the time. “When you’re singing love songs, that’s what you want people to feel. I’m an artist and I guess we did a good job and fooled ya!”

Shayk and Cooper, meanwhile, were spotted holding hands in April.

The twosome made their romance public at Paris Fashion Week in March 2016. Eight months later, Us confirmed they were expecting their little one, who arrived in April 2017.