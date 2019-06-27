New love? Holly Madison and Ghost Adventures host Zak Bagans set tongues wagging with speculation that the two are dating following her divorce from Pasquale Rotella.

Bagans, 42, posted an illustration on Instagram in May that depicted his heart being taken by a ghost. Fans quickly filled the comments section, comparing the caricature to Madison, 39. Additionally, the pair follow each other on the social media platform, and the Girls Next Door alum has liked many of the paranormal investigator’s posts.

TMZ reported on Thursday, June 27, that the two are, indeed, together. They allegedly connected at his Haunted Museum in Las Vegas when she visited in early May. Madison and Bagans are enjoying a “low-key” romance, according to the website, though things escalated quickly between them.

Us Weekly confirmed in February that the former Playboy model and Rotella, 44, finalized their divorce. The exes, who are parents of daughter Rainbow, 6, and son Forest, 2, tied the knot in September 2013. The concert promoter filed the papers in August 2018.

Rotella spoke out about the split the following month. “We are forever partners and parents to two beautiful children, and are fully committed to raising them in an environment filled with love and positivity,” he wrote on Instagram at the time. “Holly is a talented woman and a beautiful soul. We remain the best of friends while coparenting and continuing to support one another in our respective passions in life.”

The Insomniac Events CEO noted that the divorce “was not an easy decision.” However, he seemed optimistic about their new partnership. “Holly and I welcome this next chapter in our relationship, and have every confidence that the future will bring only the best for us and our kids,” he added. “We will always be a family. Thank you all for your continued love and support.”

