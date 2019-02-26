Closing this chapter. Holly Madison and Pasquale Rotella have finalized their divorce six months after their split, Us Weekly can confirm.

The twosome, who tied the knot in 2013, are parents of daughter Rainbow Aurora, nearly 6, and 2-year-old son Forest Leonardo. Us confirmed in September 2018 that Rotella, 44, had filed for divorce one month earlier. According to the paperwork obtained by Us, the duo’s divorce was finalized in Las Vegas on Monday, February 25. The details of their custody and child support agreements are sealed.

The Insomniac Events CEO spoke out about the split in September. The former Girls Next Door star, 39, reposted his statement on her Instagram at the time.

“It is with love in our hearts and a deep respect for one another that Holly and I have amicably made the decision to separate,” Rotella wrote. “First and foremost, we are forever partners and parents to two beautiful children, and are fully committed to raising them in an environment filled with love and positivity. Holly is a talented woman and a beautiful soul. We remain the best of friends while coparenting and continuing to support one another in our respective passions in life.”

Rotella also acknowledged that the twosome did not make the decision to split “hastily” or “lightly.”

“Holly and I welcome this next chapter in our relationship, and have every confidence that the future will bring only the best for us and our kids,” he added. “We will always be family. Thank you all for your continued love and support.❤️”

