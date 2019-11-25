



Have Kailah Casillas and Mikey P split? By glancing at their social media accounts, it seems that could be the case. The Challenge star, 27, has been accused of ending her three-year relationship — and moving on with Stephen Bear.

Speculation began on Friday, November 22, when she posted a photo and appeared to be wearing a towel. “Girls with tattoos who like getting in trouble,” she captioned the pic on Instagram. Fans were quick to notice that her ring looked a lot like the one the Celebrity Big Brother alum, 29, wears. Bear added more fuel to the fire, sharing the photo on his Instagram Story and adding fire emojis.

Ever since, Kailah has appeared multiple times on Bear’s Instagram story, proving that she is with him in London. In one story, he posted a video showing Kailah’s sleeve tattoo.

However, last fans knew, Kailah had been dating 34-year-old rapper Mikey P The pair have lived together for three years and both are featured prominently on each other’s Instagram accounts. However, it seems he’s just as confused as the fans.

“To answer a couple questions. I have no idea what’s going on. Like at all. I’m as lost as you,” the America Ninja Warrior star tweeted on Saturday, November 23. “Kailah and I have [had] so many amazing times together over the past 3/4 years, I would never talk bad on any of that or her.”

He also noted that “no one” is trying to get on Ex on the Beach, a rumor that started on social media when fans assumed the entire thing was set up so he could join the franchise.

Kailah then responded to the Dating Naked alum. “Can we not make this a public spectacle? This is no one’s business but ours,” she wrote. “You act like I haven’t contacted you at all and that is not the case. I’ve told you time and time again that we will talk when you and I are both back in Vegas. That’s the last I’ll say on that.”

He then wrote back, “Me? Lol,” before tweeting again. “Kailah is and has been my world for almost 4 years. For everyone thinking this is a PR stunt or something fabricated…yall are dumb as f—k. Like this is real life for me.”

Vanderpump Rules Star Scheana Shay, who is close friends with both Mikey and Kailah, also joined in the conversation.

“Who knew the Challenge was actually Temptation Island!? Wow. Way to go turning your whole world upside down,” the reality star, 34, tweeted on November 22. Mikey responded, writing, “…and for what. Life’s just crazy. I’m going to continue being as good of a person as I can be and try to find the good in everyone.”

One fan tweeted at Scheana and said she should text Kailah instead of tweeting about it. “Oh but I did…. no response,” she wrote. Kailah later added that Scheana gave her “24 minutes” to respond before tweeting.

The Real World alum also hinted that the relationship may have happened while filming The Challenge. “Because I’m on his story means that I’m obligated to give a bunch of people who I don’t know on the internet an explanation? That’s not how it works babe,” Kailah told a fan who called her out for not explaining herself. “I’m contractually obligated not to speak.”