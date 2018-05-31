ISIS Supporter Admits to Plotting to Attack Prince George’s School

A British ISIS supporter pleaded guilty to terrorism offenses on Thursday, May 31, including a plot to attack Prince George and his London school.

CNN reports that Husnain Rashid wrote messages online calling for an attack on the 4-year-old prince, writing, “even the royal family will not be left alone” alongside a photo of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s eldest child.

Rashid, who was arrested in November 2017, is two weeks into his London trial and will be sentenced on June 28, according to the outlet. He previously denied any involvement in targeting George and other locations, including soccer stadiums, British Army bases and supermarkets.

George, for his part, started attending Thomas’s Battersea in London in September 2017. Prince William accompanied his son to his first day of school, which is about a 30-minute drive from Kensington Palace. The school’s headmaster, Ben Thomas, released a statement in March 2017, after the palace confirmed George was set to attend the preparatory school.

“We are honored that the aims and values of Thomas’s reflect those that their Royal Highnesses would like for Prince George’s education,” he said at the time. “We are deeply conscious of the trust that they, like all Thomas’ parents, are placing in us and we hope very much to live up to their expectations.”

William and Kate are also parents of Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. The 3-year-old princess started nursery school in January, and the duchess gave birth to Louis a little over a month ago on April 23.

With the exception of newborn Louis, William and Kate last stepped out with their children at Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s royal wedding on May 19. George and Charlotte served as a pageboy and a bridesmaid, respectively, during the nuptials.

Us Weekly has reached out to Kensington Palace for a comment.

