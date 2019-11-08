Never second best. Italia Ricci proved that her dog still means the world to her after giving birth to her first child with husband Robbie Amell.

“Doggo appreciation post because some chunky bald attention hog stole the spotlight,” the Chasing Life alum, 33, wrote via Instagram on Friday, November 8. “Also because I’m obsessed with these pics by @jasonkbphoto.”

Ricci shared five adorable shots of her pup in a variety of fun poses.

The Designated Survivor alum and Amell, 31, welcomed their baby boy in September. “And now everything is different,” the actor captioned an Instagram post at the time. “Robert Amell V.”

Ricci, for her part, made light of the new arrival, writing: “Today we welcome Robert Amell V into the world but also find out that being triple extra pregnant increases your odds of birthing Gollum.”

The actress admitted exclusively to Us Weekly in July that she and the Flash alum were not ready to be parents. “Hell no,” she confessed. “[We’re] terrified. No amount of books or advice is going to prepare you to settle through it.”

However, Ricci said that Amell already had the doting aspect of parenthood down, noting that he was a “great” support during her pregnancy. “He’s been golfing a lot so that I don’t have to deal with him,” she quipped. “He gets anything I want. He’s been super [great]. He’s been excited.”

The Supergirl alum’s dog was by her side too, even when she became ill in August. “Caught the flu at 850 months pregnant and slept through #nationaldogday,” she captioned an Instagram photo of the pup in bed with her at the time. “Kidding, I don’t sleep anymore. Mostly just laid in bed sweating and groaning. Fur real, I couldn’t pawsibly feel more ruff.”

Her furry friend also frequently joined her for naps and cuddled up next to her baby bump, as documented on social media.

Ricci hinted in October that baby No. 2 might be around the corner for the couple, who tied the knot in October 2016. “Aand I’m pregnant again,” she wrote of a pic in which Amell walked their dog and pushed a stroller while shirtless. “Jk holy lord imagine.”