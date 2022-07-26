A private health battle. Ivanka Trump’s husband, Jared Kushner, revealed he was diagnosed with thyroid cancer while working in the White House.

“On the morning that I traveled to Texas to attend the opening of a Louis Vuitton factory, White House physician Sean Conley pulled me into the medical cabin on Air Force One,” Kushner, 41, writes in his upcoming memoir, according to an excerpt published by The New York Times on Monday, July 25. “’Your test results came back from Walter Reed. It looks like you have cancer. We need to schedule a surgery right away.'”

The then-senior advisor to President Donald Trump claims he wanted to keep the diagnosis quiet.

“This was a personal problem and not for public consumption. I didn’t tell anyone at the White House — including the president,” he writes. “The day before the surgery, Trump called me into the Oval Office and motioned for his team to close the door. ‘Are you nervous about the surgery?’ he asked.”

When Kushner questioned how his father-in-law knew about his procedure, Donald responded, “I’m the president. I know everything.”

He writes, “[Trump told me], ‘I understand that you want to keep these things quiet. I like to keep things like this to myself as well. You’ll be just fine. Don’t worry about anything with work. We have everything covered here.’”

Kushner has been married to Ivanka since 2009. The pair, who both worked for the Trump Administration, share three kids: Arabella, 11, Joseph, 8, and Theodore, 6. The family was recently in the news following the death of Ivanka’s mother and Donald’s first wife, Ivana Trump.

“It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Ivana Trump,” the family said in a statement earlier this month. “Our mother was an incredible woman — a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and caring mother and friend. Ivana Trump was a survivor. She fled from communism and embraced this country. She taught her children about grit and toughness, compassion and determination. She will be dearly missed by her mother, her three children and ten grandchildren.”

Ivanka and her brothers, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, were among those at their mother’s funeral at St. Vincent Ferrer Catholic Church on the Upper East Side of Manhattan on Wednesday, July 20.

“Heartbroken by the passing of my mother. Mom was brilliant, charming, passionate and wickedly funny. She lived life to the fullest — never forgoing an opportunity to laugh and dance,” Ivanka tweeted after Ivana’s passing on July 14. “I will miss her forever and will keep her memory alive in our hearts always.”

Kushner’s Breaking History: A White House Memoir will be released on August 23.

