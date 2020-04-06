J.K. Rowling Reveals She Had Coronavirus Symptoms But Has ‘Fully Recovered’

On the mend. J.K. Rowling has been suffering from symptoms of the coronavirus for weeks, the author revealed via Twitter on Monday, April 6.

“For last 2 weeks I’ve had all symptoms of C19 (tho haven’t been tested) & did this on doc husband’s advice,” the Harry Potter author, 51, wrote. “I’m fully recovered & technique helped a lot.”

She also shared a link to a video showing a doctor at the U.K.’s Queens Hospital, explaining a “potential lifesaving coronavirus breathing technique.”

Sharing the video is just the latest way the producer is trying to help others during this difficult time. On April 1, she launched a new website titled Harry Potter at Home, to help “parents, teachers and carers working to keep children amused and interested while we’re on lockdown” — especially who “might need a bit of magic.”

The website that “brings Hogwarts to you” also provides a free eBook or audiobook of the first Harry Potter book, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, through April 30.

“We’re casting a Banishing Charm on boredom!” a message on the homepage reads. “For over twenty years now, Hogwarts has been an escape for all – for readers and fans, young and old. During the strange times we now find ourselves in, we want to welcome you back to Hogwarts, where you will find a friendly retreat for you, your family and those you are caring for.”

Rowling is the latest celebrity to be massively affected by the coronavirus. Idris Elba, Tom Hanks, Colton Underwood and many more have tested positive but are currently on the mend.

“I’m still in isolation and quarantine, but I have my lungs back at least,” Underwood, 28, told Us Weekly exclusively seven days after he announced he was tested positive on March 20. During his illness, he stayed with Cassie Randolph and her family.

“I’ve just been so grateful for them as a family too to obviously nurse me back to health and be there for me and to open up their home to me, so I can’t thank them enough,” the former Bachelor said. “They’ve been so supportive — everybody here. I mean, Cassie’s mom’s been like my little nurse, and Cassie’s been helping keep me company every once in a while. They all wear their masks and their gloves when they come up to drop food off and hang out or say ‘hi’ real quick.”

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Us Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO, and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.