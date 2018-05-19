A happy guest! Jacinda Barrett is sending her love to Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan after attending their wedding and dancing and laughing at their reception.

The actress, who guest-starred in Suits as Zoey Lawford in 2012 and 2013, was at the couple’s nuptials on Saturday, May 19, and shared an adorable selfie with husband Gabriel Macht, who was also Meghan’s costar on the show.

“Congratulations Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. What a beautiful and joyous day today was with your lovely family and friends,” she captioned the snap of herself wearing a black fascinator. “I danced when @eltonjohn sang, laughed at Prince Charles fantastic speech and am honoured to witness your commitment and love for each other. Wishing you a long and happy life together #royalwedding#princeharry #meghanmarkle #windsor.”

Some of the show’s cast members arrived in Europe last week ahead of the wedding. Barrett shared an Instagram photo for Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 13, kissing her son Luca, 4, in front of Buckingham Palace. She was then joined by her husband and the pair spent time exploring London together. She shared a photo of them on Tuesday, May 15, and captioned it: “Hanging in Hyde Park. Loving our time in #london.”

Other stars from the hit USA Network series, including, Rick Hoffman, Gina Torres, Patrick J. Adams and Sarah Rafferty, were also on the guest list. Other famous guests included Priyanka Chopra, Serena Williams, Amal Clooney, Elton John, Idris Elba and David and Victoria Beckham.

The royal pair exchanged vows in front of 600 guests at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle and then headed to a reception held by Queen Elizabeth II. Harry and Meghan were then spotted leaving the reception in a vintage Jaguar before attending an evening celebration thrown by Harry’s father, Prince Charles, at Frogmore House with 200 of their family members and their closest friends.