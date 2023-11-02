Jack Antonoff is still lucky in love with Margaret Qualley nearly three months after their “beautiful” wedding.

“It was cliché and I melted and broke in a very sweet way,” Antonoff, 39, shared during his Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon appearance on Wednesday, November 1, noting that all he wanted to do was “f—king marry her.”

Antonoff recalled feeling “the most alone” he’d ever been while waiting for Qualley, 29, to walk down the aisle. “I was just sort of frozen and it felt like 30 years of cynicism was exiting my body,” he joked.

Antonoff and Qualley were first linked in August 2021, keeping their relationship largely under wraps. Less than one year later, Qualley sparked engagement rumors in May 2022 when she was seen wearing a ring at the Cannes Film Festival. She was quick to confirm the speculation with an Instagram post.

“Oh I love him!” the actress captioned a sweet picture of the duo, showing off her diamond ring.

Antonoff and Qualley tied the knot in August, celebrating their love in a star-studded ceremony that took place on Long Beach Island in New Jersey. Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey, Zoë Kravitz and her now-fiancé, Channing Tatum, were in attendance for the special day.

“I am so happy that I found my person,” Qualley told Harper’s Bazaar in September, reflecting on her wedding. “And it’s real. It’s amazing. It’s the best feeling in the world. I’m so excited and so at ease all at once.”

The Maid star also explained how Jack ultimately changed her life for the better.

“Until about a month before I met Jack, I never had any furniture,” she said. “I would always have these s–tty little apartments and move around from one place to another with a mattress on the floor and an Ikea lamp. I never made a home at all. I didn’t care; I cared about movies. … I didn’t invest in that part of my life.”

Now, Qualley finds it “really exciting” to build a future with her husband.

“I just want to do everything with Jack,” she shared. “One day I want kids, and I’m not there yet, and I want to keep doing movies. And that’s about all I know.”

Antonoff, for his part, expressed his love for Qualley with a song titled “Margaret,” which he produced for Del Rey’s latest album, Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd album.

“He met Margaret on a rooftop, she was wearin’ white,” Del Rey sings on the first verse. “And he was like, ‘I might be in trouble’ / He had flashes of the good life, he was like / ‘Should I jump off this building now or do it on the double?'”

In the chorus, she sings, “When you know, you know.”