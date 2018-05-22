Jack and Lisa Osbourne are no longer sharing a bed. But they do share three daughters. And the exes are committed to keeping the peace for their little girls.

“We’re in this for the long haul together. We might as well make it the best we can,” Jack, 32, told TMZ on Monday, May 21, just three days after he and Lisa, 31, announced they were divorcing after six years of marriage.

TMZ filmed the parents strolling in Studio City, California, with kids Pearl, 6, Andy, 3, and 3-month-old Minnie. Both Jack and Lisa snickered when the outlet asked if they have any advice for newlyweds Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan (nee Markle).

“Maybe we’re not the ones to ask ask!” quipped the Ozzy & Jack’s World Detour star.

Fancy Sprinkles founder Lisa echoed the sentiment: “We’re not the people to ask.”

Before driving away, Jack teased that he and Lisa are modeling their split after Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin, who coined the term “conscious uncoupling” in 2014 when they ended their 10-year union. Since the split, the Goop founder, 45, and Coldplay frontman, 41, have remained close friends.

With a big grin, Jack told TMZ, “We’re just a pulling a page from Chris Martin and Gwyneth’s Paltrow’s book.”

Lisa filed for divorce in Los Angeles on May 18. Per court documents obtained by Us Weekly, she listed their date of separation as May 4. The former actress is seeking joint and physical custody of their children and asking for spousal support.

That day, Jack posted a statement on Instagram, stressing that he and Lisa still love each other. “What’s best for our family right now is that we separate lovingly, and remain best friends who are committed to raising our children together,” he wrote. “We had 7 beautiful years of being a couple, filled with the most amazing moments and we will be eternally grateful to one another for that.”

