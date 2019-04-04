Jack Osbourne has reportedly been assaulted at a coffee shop in Studio City, California, TMZ reports.

According to the website, a man struck the Osbournes alum, 33, on the right side of the head in an unprompted incident as he was sitting on the shop’s patio sidewalk on Wednesday, April 3.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to Us Weekly that “a battery did occur at 9:09 a.m.” on Wednesday at the 1200 block of Ventura Boulevard, though details about the victim are “unclear.”

According to the L.A.P.D., the suspect, who is still in custody, was arrested after he pulled a screwdriver upon officers at the scene, he was then taken in for assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer.

Us has reached out to Osbourne’s rep for comment.

Last month, the son of rock legend Ozzy Osbourne and the Talk cohost Sharon Osbourne finalized his divorce from ex-wife Lisa Stelly.

The Jack Osbourne: Adrenaline Junkie vet was previously involved in an alleged altercation with 32-year-old Stelly’s boyfriend Michael Gabel on July 30.

TMZ reported that Jack and his ex-wife were arguing in her Studio City home when Gabel attempted to intervene, at which point Jack allegedly punched him in the head.

Police told Us at the time that a battery report was taken, but all of the parties were uncooperative. Gabel did not wish to press charges.

Jack and Stelly, who share daughters Pearl, 6, Andy, 3, and Minnie, 1, split in May 2018 after six years of marriage.

They released a joint statement on social media at the time: “Our family is the most important thing in our lives, and we tried everything we could for many years to make this work. What’s best for our family right now is that we separate lovingly, and remain best friends who are committed to raising our children together. We had 7 beautiful years of being a couple, filled with the most amazing moments and we will be eternally grateful to one another for that … We are disappointed but feel confident that we will continue to grow our relationship as coparents and best friends.”

The London native has since moved on with L.A.-based street artist Meg Zany.

With reporting by Marc Lupo

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!