Grid so you know it’s real! Jaime King and her boyfriend, Sennett Devermont, just hit an important relationship milestone — making it Instagram official.

The Hart of Dixie alum, 42, posted a photo of herself in a loving embrace with the activist on Wednesday, August 4. “I love you,” she captioned the sweet snap.

The pair were first linked in December 2020 after they were photographed grabbing takeout together in West Hollywood. The previous month, the Sin City star posted an Instagram tribute to Devermont on his birthday, but she did not appear in the photo with him.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY SENNY!” she wrote at the time. “A few quotes about what embodies you and why we are so lucky to know your heart.” She then added quotations from people including Ralph Waldo Emerson and Albert Schweitzer and tagged Mr. Checkpoint, an organization founded by Devermont that publicizes locations of police checkpoints.

That same month, she tagged Devermont in a photo with her 7-year-old son, James Knight. “Whenever you’re ready,” she captioned the pic, which showed her son taking a nap in Devermont’s lap.

King shares James Knight with her estranged husband, Kyle Newman. The former couple also share son Leo, 6. In May 2020, the model filed for divorce from the director, 45, after nearly 13 years of marriage. At the time, she also requested a temporary restraining order against Newman that restricted him from coming within 100 yards of her.

Since then, their split has become even messier, with the filmmaker filing for sole physical custody of the duo’s two sons. In court documents obtained by Us Weekly in September 2020, Newman claimed that King had “emptied and closed” their joint bank accounts, leaving him “with minimal access to funds.”

Late last year, Newman went Instagram official with his new girlfriend, Cyn (real name Cynthia Nabozny). In February, she gave birth to the couple’s first child, a boy named Etienne.

“Jaime was completely unaware of the pregnancy up until right before the holidays,” a source exclusively told Us at the time. “She’s been trying to move on and get this divorce over with and Kyle continues to hold it up. He’s been making it difficult for her. She had no idea he even had this secret girlfriend or even that Cyn was pregnant. It was a big shock for her.”

A second insider, however, said that King and Devermont sent their best wishes to the parents. “Jaime met Cynthia many months ago and even visited with them on Christmas Day,” the source explained. “Kyle’s No. 1 commitment is the health and well-being of his children and a positive coparenting relationship with Jaime. The temporary restraining order was dropped in June. Kyle and Jaime have been amicably coparenting ever since.”