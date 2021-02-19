Moving on! Kyle Newman welcomed his first child with girlfriend Cynthia Nabozny amid his and estranged wife Jaime King’s split.

“Surprise! I’m a mommy!” the singer, 27, captioned a Thursday, February 18, Instagram photo of an infant’s hand. “Yesterday, @kyle_newman and I welcomed into the world our darling, healthy son, Etienne Noel Newman.”

In a sweet second shot, Newman, 44, and the Michigan native, known professionally as Cyn, gazed down at their infant. The little one slept swaddled on Nabozny’s chest, his face covered with a “Love” GIF. “What is better than this?” the new mom went on to caption an Instagram Story video of the father-son pair.

“The BEST,” Katy Perry commented on the post. (The “Drinks” singer is signed to Perry’s label, Unsub Records.)

The newborn is the singer’s first child and Newman’s third. He and King, 41, previously welcomed sons James, 7, and Leo, 5, in 2013 and 2015, respectively.

The Hart of Dixie alum filed for divorce from Newman in May 2020 and obtained a temporary restraining order after nearly 13 years of marriage. The actress alleged that he had a history of being aggressive and emotionally abusive in documents obtained by Us Weekly at the time.

Newman then claimed in court that King was “a chronic drug addict and alcoholic.” He also accused the Nebraska native of having an affair, which she denied.

His spokesperson told Us, “Kyle wants nothing but the best for his whole family and hopes that Jaime can find the peace and help she needs.”

In November 2020, the New Jersey native filed for primary custody of their two sons, and King responded in documents obtained by Us. “The boys have experienced a great deal of trauma in the last seven months,” the model wrote, noting that Newman had interfered with her ability to FaceTime James and Leo.

“There’s still a lot of bad blood and negative feelings toward one another on both sides,” a source exclusively told Us at the time. “Jaime and Kyle’s situation is still very ugly and messy, but they’ve been trying to do the best they can for the sake of their kids.”

The Sin City star wrote via Instagram in summer 2020 that she wants to “protect” her boys and give them lives “filled with freedom, joy, expression, safety and happiness. Always.”

King was spotted out and about in West Hollywood with entrepreneur Sennett Devermont in December 2020. That same month, Nabozny made her and Newman’s relationship Instagram official.