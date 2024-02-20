Jake Bongiovi is looking forward to the year ahead with fiancée Millie Bobby Brown.

Bongiovi — son of musician Jon Bon Jovi — wished Brown a happy birthday in a Monday, February 19, Instagram post. “Happy birthday to my beautiful fiance,” his caption read, accompanied by a sweet photo of Bongiovi, 21, kissing Brown, 20, on the cheek. “I love you so much. Big year ahead.”

Whether this means he and Brown will officially tie the knot in 2024 is unconfirmed. It’s possible 2024 could be a “big year” for other reasons, as production on the fifth and final season of Netflix’s Stranger Things began in January. Season 5, in which Brown stars as Eleven, will not premiere until at least 2025.

The couple is currently in the process of planning a wedding after announcing their engagement in April 2023, two years after they met via Instagram. “Millie and Jake are on cloud nine and can’t believe they get to spend the rest of their lives together,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in September 2023.

In August 2023, Brown said she knew Bongiovi was The One after their first meeting. “As soon as we spoke I knew he was going to be a huge part of my life. After we met we knew we never wanted to leave each other’s side,” she said.

The Damsel star echoed this sentiment in October 2023, when she said meeting Bongiovi had changed her views on marriage. “After meeting Jake and seeing, ‘Oh, I don’t have to be this stereotypical wife for him. He doesn’t want me to be that either. He wants me to go and do my thing and live my life, and he will hold my hand in the process of that,’” she explained. “I was like, ‘Oh, I do want this.’”

The pair has previously faced public criticism for getting engaged at such a young age (Brown was 19 when Bongiovi popped the question), but Brown remains unbothered. “We were modeled wonderful, loving relationships,” she said of her and Bongiovi. “So, it’s something that we both had that mutual drive for.”

Brown’s future father-in-law seems just as excited about the couple’s future as they are. “They’re growing together,” Jon, 61, told E! News at the 2024 MusiCares Person of the Year event in February. “They’re madly in love, and we love them both for that. It’s an exciting adventure.”