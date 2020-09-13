Jameela Jamil Shades Kim Kardashian Over Her Skims Maternity Shapewear Line

Jameela Jamil took aim at pregnancy shapewear shortly after Kim Kardashian announced on Saturday, September 12, that her Skims brand is launching a maternity line.

“Lot of talk on the internet today about pregnancy shapewear. And each to their own. But from the discourse online I will say: I wish we could just Normalize just focusing on the inside of a pregnant body, not the outside,” the Good Place star, 34, wrote in an Instagram post on Sunday, September 13. “You don’t need your shape corrected or hidden. You don’t need an even more awkward obstacle between you and a piss. You just need to try and ride with this miracle and do your best to be as happy/comfortable as is possible within your circumstances. Pregnancy is hard enough, with enough worries already.”

“And if you feel self conscious, you are not the problem, who can blame any of us for feeling bad, our society has failed us immensely, and we as a collective need to put more energy into pushing back against this so we can just let a bitch live!” the British star continued. “If I ever have a baby I’m welcoming the stretch marks, the new curves and I’m sure as s–t not gonna rush to try and snap back, I’m just gonna let my body heal from the Massive event that has occurred inside my body.”

Jamil also shared her opinion on Twitter on Sunday, writing, “It would be so cool if pregnant people could just be allowed to be pregnant and get bigger and not be self conscious, and enjoy the miracle taking place inside their body and not have to worry about feeling embarrassed/shamed that their body is changing for an amazing reason.”

It’s not the first time the actress has taken aim at Kardashian, 39, and her famous family. In May 2018, she came for the mother of four over a Flat Tummy Co ad, writing that the reality TV star was a “terrible and toxic influence on young girls.” In January 2019, she called out Khloé Kardashian for an Instagram Story about weight loss, saying it made her “sad.”

“I hope my daughter grows up wanting more than this,” Jamil tweeted. “I want more than this.”

A few months later, the Freshly Squeezed alum criticized the clan again for their promotion of weight-loss products, sharing a link to a New York Times story in which Kim, Khloé and their mom, Kris Jenner, addressed criticism over cashing in on social media.

Her comments on Sunday came less than a day after Kim announced in an Instagram post that her Skims maternity line goes on sale on Wednesday, September 16. In her post, the KKW Beauty founder wrote that her “Solutionwear … offers the best in comfort and support for your changing body during and after pregnancy,” and is available in nine colors and sizes XXS to 5X.

The line includes a “sculpting” bra that can be undone at the front to breast-feed and a mid-thigh bodysuit and high-waisted briefs that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star said in a promotional clip have “belly thinness” fabric, so they don’t compress the stomach, “which is really important because you obviously don’t want to do that.”

Some fans slammed Kim for the new line, with one writing that she should “let people enjoy their pregnancy without thinking they need to maintain the perfect figure.”

Another tweeted, “Excuse my ignorance but who’s tryna shape their pregnant bodies? Y’all don’t like being comfy and free and loose when pregnant? It’s pretty much the only time you can be as shapeless and free and comfy as you want!”

Others praised her for the launch, with one follower writing, “Amazing!!!!! We so needed this!!! Especially for my next pregnancy!! Yes!!”

Another wrote, “I’m SO excited for the @skims Maternity Collection! My bras no longer fit and I’ve been on the hunt for something supportive, yet functional for when the baby comes.”