No time like the present to show her adoration! The Good Place’s Jameela Jamil has been vocal about her stance on body positivity in recent months, and she used her platform to honor Demi Lovato on Tuesday, April 2 — and warn people to not mess with the singer.

“Do not f–k with Demi Lovato,” the British model, 33, wrote in a message on Instagram. “She is a queen, and if you think her weight is of any relevance to what she has achieved, or what she has meant to her fans, then you aren’t worthy of even licking the sh-t off her Shoes.”

Jamil’s note didn’t end there. She captioned the post: “She deserves so much more respect. We all do. Nothing on earth makes your weight relevant unless you are an MMA fighter/wrestler/suitcase. Thank you to @ddlovato for always being a source of strength and light.”

The Camp Rock alum, 26, seemingly appreciated the support. “I LOVE YOU,” Lovato replied in the comments section, alongside the cry-face, prayer hands and heart emojis.

Jamil’s clapback came less than one week after Lovato stuck up for herself after a headline was written about her new, “fuller figure,” prompting her to speak out.

“I AM MORE THAN MY WEIGHT,” the “Confident” singer wrote on her Instagram Stories at the time. “Unlike the past, I’m not triggered, I’m not upset that someone wrote a headline about my ‘fuller figure. I’m angry that people think it’s okay to write headlines about people’s body shapes. Especially a woman who has been so open about being in recovery [for] an eating disorder. I’m not upset for myself but for anyone easily influenced by the diet culture.”

Lovato added: “Too many people today base their ideal body weight off of what OTHERS tell us we should look like or weigh. Articles like these only contribute to that toxic way of thinking. If you’re reading this: Don’t listen to negative diet culture talk. You are more than a number on a scale, and I am more than a headline about my body shape.”

The Disney Channel alum later shared a direct message she had sent to the author of the article, who quickly expressed his apologies, to which Lovato thanked him for.

Jamil, for her part, has recently slammed celebrities including Khloé Kardashian for promoting weight loss shakes, and has also taken to her Instagram to show off her “normal” body which includes her “stretch marks.”

As for why Jamil doesn’t hold back when it comes to speaking out for what she believes in? “I think a lot of people in the public don’t speak out about things that they could well use their platform to speak out with,” the activist told to Us Weekly in January. “They’re afraid of sticking their neck out because if you do, your head gets chopped off

She added at the time: “What I’m trying to be is someone in the public eye who’s owning up to my mistakes, owning up to my ignorance and willfully educating, showing people that I’m educating myself and educating them alongside me. I try to involve and engage other people with my journey so that we can all grow together. Rather than coming at it with an ego.”

