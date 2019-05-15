Feeling down? James Charles looked discouraged in his first public sighting since his feud with fellow YouTuber Tati Westbrook.

The 19-year-old was spotted at Brisbane Airport in Australia on Tuesday, May 14. He attempted to keep a low profile in a black hoodie, denim jacket and black pants. The former CoverGirl ambassador sported long nails and no makeup.

The appearance comes less than a week after Westbrook, 37, slammed Charles in a YouTube video, accusing him of inappropriate behavior and manipulation. “I just don’t think that he does [care for me],” she claimed. “I’m crushed because this person was family to me. This person was someone that I absolutely loved, cared for and would have spent all the time in the world protecting. But he’s just too far gone at this point and the behavior that I don’t even think I can talk about … are so gross, that I don’t think I can protect that.”

The Alone Together actor apologized to the makeup artist and her husband, James Westbrook, shortly thereafter. “I hate knowing that I disappointed not only [fans], but, most importantly, two people who have been role models to me,” he said in a YouTube video. “I’m going to keep trying my best and keep learning and growing.”

CNN reported that Charles’ channel has lost three million subscribers as a result of the feud. Westbrook, who was his mentor, gained nearly three million.

A source told Us Weekly earlier this week that the teen is “mortified” by the ordeal but “feels like he didn’t do anything wrong.”

Fellow YouTuber Jeffree Star stood behind Westbrook in a since-deleted tweet on Sunday, May 12. “There is a reason that [boyfriend] Nathan [Schwandt] banned James Charles from ever coming over to our home again,” the Jeffree Star Cosmetics founder, 33, wrote. “There’s a reason why I haven’t seen him since @GlamLifeGuru’s birthday in February. He is a danger to society. Everything Tati said is 100% true.”

