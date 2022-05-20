Another celebrity weighs in on the great shower debate. James Corden opened up about his bathing habits — and was stunned upon finding out that not everyone is … as efficient as he is.

“Los Angeles residents are now being asked to help with the local water shortage by cutting their shower time by four minutes,” the late-night host, 43, shared on The Late Late Show With James Corden on Thursday, May 19. “Shouldn’t be a problem: I know every time I’m in the shower, I time it to the minute,” he quipped, adding in disbelief: “Cut it by four — how long are people spending in the shower?”

For his part, the Into the Woods star revealed that he’s “in and out in like a solid three or four” minutes. The Broadway alum may have his shower routine down to a science, but he’s also cutting a few corners.

“I don’t wash my hair,” Corden explained, emphasizing that he does “use soap” to wash himself. He added: “I wash my hair about every two months. It’s a true story.”

While the Cats actor had difficulty comprehending how someone could take a shower lasting from 10 to 20 minutes, he’s certainly not the only star in Hollywood who likes to keep their shower routine as short as possible.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher kicked off the national shower debate in July 2021 when appearing on Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast, where the three actors discussed their bathing habits.

“I wash my armpits and my crotch daily, and nothing else ever,” the Punk’d alum, 44, explained. The Black Swan star, 38, added, “I don’t wash my body with soap every day. But I wash pits and tits and holes and soles.”

Shepard, 47, and wife Kristen Bell also made headlines for their comments about giving their two daughters a bath, even admitting that they’ve occasionally gone “five or six days” without bathing their kids.

“Once you catch a whiff, that’s biology’s way of letting you know you need to clean it up,” the Frozen actress, 41, joked on The View in August 2021. “There’s a red flag, because honestly, it’s just bacteria. And once you get the bacteria, you gotta be like, ‘Get in the tub or the shower.’”

That same month, Jake Gyllenhaal gave his two cents on the topic in an interview with Vanity Fair.

“More and more I find bathing to be less necessary, at times,” the Brokeback Mountain star, 41, joked at the time, though not everyone knew he was kidding. He later clarified to BuzzFeed that his comments were “sarcastic and ironic” and not at all meant to be taken seriously.

For their part, Kutcher, Kunis, Shepard and Bell have all made fun of their own showering comments, which they acknowledge sent off a worldwide discussion. The That ’70s Show alums even created an Instagram sketch in which the Two and a Half Men alum joked that the Bad Moms star is now bathing their children (daughter Wyatt, 7, and son Dimitri, 5) too frequently, to the point where it’s affecting their “natural oils,” he quipped.

