James Middleton took his 9-month-old son, Inigo, on a shopping trip to celebrate his dog food company’s latest achievement.

“THE RUMOURS ARE TRUE 🧡Today I took Inigo to our local @sainsburys to show him our new James & Ella range on the shelf! A very proud moment 🥹,” Princess Kate Middleton’s younger brother, 37, captioned a recent Instagram video of himself pushing Inigo in a shopping cart at a grocery store to check out his products in the store.

“I’m passionately growing my business & watching Inigo grow at the same time, knowing that neither would have existed if it hadn’t been for [my book] Ella: The Dog Who Saved My Life 🐾,” he continued.

James founded his dog food line, named after himself and his late pup Ella, in 2020. Now, the products are “stocked in over 300 Sainsbury’s stores nationwide.”

“I set out on a mission to make all dogs lives as happy and healthy as they have made mine, starting with the food they eat,” he wrote alongside the clip. “I’m so grateful for this incredible journey, and for those of you who have supported me. This is a big moment! 🎉 ❤️.”

Dressed in a white and blue striped shirt, green shorts and navy sneakers, Inigo stood up on his own in the video while taking an up-close look at the James & Ella products on the shelf. He even knocked a food bag into his and his father’s shopping bag.

James shares Inigo with his wife, Alizee Thevenet, whom he wed in September 2021. James announced his son’s birth via Instagram in October 2023 by sharing sweet photos of himself holding Inigo’s hand and walking with the little one in a baby carrier. The pics also showed his dogs watching over Inigo in a stroller.

“He has been in our lives for just a few weeks but they have been the most special of my life getting to know our beautiful baby boy 💙,” he gushed at the time. “No matter how prepared I thought I was…I was not prepared for the overwhelming emotion of meeting Inigo for the first time and the love for my darling Alizée as we became three.”

Inigo has appeared on his dad’s Instagram a handful of times since his birth. “Matching bérets to celebrate my Birthday 🎈,” James captioned a sweet snap of himself and his son sporting matching hats in April. “Surrounded by family, friends and of course my dogs ❤️.”

One month later, James posted pics and clips of his family and dogs enjoying a spring picnic, which he captioned, “I wish moments like this could last forever❤️.”

In addition to enjoying time with his growing family, James has also shown his support for Kate, 42, during her cancer battle. “Over the years, we have climbed many mountains together. As a family, we will climb this one with you too ⛰️❤️,” he wrote alongside a childhood pic of himself and Kate via Instagram in March after she announced her diagnosis.

He also left a red heart emoji in the comments section of an update shared by Kate in June, in which she thanked fans for their support amid her cancer treatment. “I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days,” she wrote via social media at the time. “On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well.”