Princess Kate Middleton is charging back into public life with the full support of her brother James Middleton.

After months of silence and canceled public appearances, Kate, 42, gave an update on her cancer battle via Instagram on Friday, June 14. The Princess of Wales also announced that she would return to public duties starting with the annual Trooping the Color parade on Saturday, June 15. James left a red heart emoji in support on his sister’s Instagram post updating followers on her condition. He also liked a later post about attending the celebration of King Charles III’s birthday.

It’s not the first time James, 37, has publicly boosted his sister during her fight with cancer. In March, he shared an old photo of himself and Kate with an offer to help her get through the tough times ahead.

“Over the years, we have climbed many mountains together. As a family, we will climb this one with you too ⛰️❤️,” he wrote.

James will go deeper into his childhood and growing up with Kate and Pippa Matthews (née Middleton) in his upcoming memoir, Meet Ella. The book focuses on James’ early life and his friendship with his first dog.

In her update on Friday, Kate said her treatment has “good days and bad days.”

“On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well,” she said. “My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months. On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home.”

Middleton said she was wowed by the support she’s seen since she announced she was undergoing treatment.

“I have been blown away by all the kind messages of support and encouragement over the last couple of months,” Kate wrote. “It really has made the world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times.”

Middleton attended the Trooping the Color parade alongside her family on Saturday, June 15, in London, but getting back to her full schedule might be a while in coming. Middleton said on Instagram that she’s paying more attention to her body as she tries to recover her strength.

“I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal,” she wrote. “Thank you so much for your continued understanding, and to all of you who have so bravely shared your stories with me.”