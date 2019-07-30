



There’s a first time for everything! James Van Der Beek shared live updates from his first-time viewing of The Bachelorette to his Instagram Stories on Monday, July 29 — and he was joined by Jenna Dewan and her boyfriend, Steve Kazee.

“First time I’ve ever watched #BacheloretteABC,” Van Der Beek, 42, captioned an Instagram video of a scene from the episode’s rose ceremony. Hannah Brown’s suitors Tyler Cameron, Jed Wyatt and Peter Weber were shown standing side by side as they waited for the leading lady to cut an eligible contender.

In the next video, the Dawson’s Creek alum captured a clip of Cameron, 26, speaking in a confessional interview. Van Der Beek joked that he’d “bang him on the first date,” then asked fans to either “agree” or “disagree” with his sentiment in a poll.

“Steve, my favorite thing in the world is your face as you watch this,” the TV icon said in another video, making the loving couple beside him to burst into laughter. (As confirmed by Us Weekly, Dewan and Kazee became an item in October 2018 — five months after she split with husband Channing Tatum, who began dating Jessie J that same month.)

Dewan, 38, documented the fun-filled night on her Instagram Stories. She noted in one post’s caption how she and the 43-year-old actor “don’t get” the show, though she stated that her “friends are nuts” in another video that showed several attendees arguing over what was happening in the episode.

Stacy Keibler, Odette Annable and the Don’t Trust the B—- in Apartment 23 actor’s wife, Kimberly Van Der Beek, were also in attendance.

“Bachelorette viewing party,” Kimberly, 37, captioned a shot of the group. “Only saw one episode before this one and still got SO HEATED and opinionated. Any excuse to get this trybe [sic] together.”

The Varsity Blues star chose a good episode for his first viewing, as Monday marked the kickoff of the show’s two-night season finale. After Brown eliminated Weber, she introduced her two remaining suitors to her family. She then ventured on one last solo date with Cameron and Wyatt before the final rose ceremony, where Brown could walk away as an engaged woman.

While the pageant queen ended her relationship with Weber, the 27-year-old pilot admitted to Chris Harrison that he still loves Brown. “I know time will heal all wounds and, like I said, a little piece of my heart will always love her. That’s for sure,” he said.

To see how Brown’s season concludes, tune into part two of The Bachelorette finale on ABC Tuesday, July 30, at 8 p.m. ET.

