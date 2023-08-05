Jamie Foxx issued an apology for sharing an offensive social media message.

“I want to apologize to the Jewish community and everyone who was offended by my post. I now know my choice of words have caused offense and I’m sorry,” Foxx, 55, wrote via Instagram on Saturday, August 5. “That was never my intent.”

He continued: “To clarify, I was betrayed by a fake friend and that’s what I meant with ‘they’ not anything more. I only have love in my heart for everyone. I love and support the Jewish community. My deepest apologies to anyone who was offended. ❤️ ❤️ ❤️.”

The Oscar winner signed his note with, “Nothing but love always, Jamie Foxx ❤️ 🦊 🙏 .”

Foxx previously shared a startling message via his Instagram on Friday, August 4, which read, “They killed this dude name Jesus … What do you think they’ll do to you???!” He added “Fake Friends” and “Fake Love” hashtags to the note. The upload was ultimately deleted.

While Foxx took down the post from both his Instagram and Instagram Story, several social media users circulated screenshots, condemning his comments as antisemitic. According to an image captured by Jewish-focused news organization A Wider Frame, Jennifer Aniston appeared to drop a “like” on the note and was subsequently accused of supporting Foxx’s rhetoric.

“This really makes me sick. I did not ‘like’ this post on purpose or by accident,” Aniston, 54, wrote via her Instagram Story on Saturday, denying the allegations. “And more importantly, I want to be clear to my friends and anyone hurt by this showing up in their feeds — I do NOT support antisemitism. And I truly don’t tolerate HATE of any kind. Period.”

Foxx’s social media drama comes amidst his ongoing recovery after suffering an undisclosed medical complication in April.

“I went through something that I thought I would never ever go through. I know a lot of people were waiting or wanting to hear updates, but to be honest with you, I just didn’t want you to see me like that,” he said in a candid Instagram video last month. “I want you to see me laughing, having a good time partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie, television show. I didn’t want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was gonna make it through.”

Foxx noted that he was “already on his way to recovery” thanks to his doctors, sister Deidra Dixon and daughters Corinne, 29, and Annalise, 14. “I cannot tell you how great it feels to have your family kick in in such a way and y’all know they kept it airtight,” he said at the time. “They didn’t let nothing out, they protected me, and that’s what I hope that everyone could have in moments like these.”