Corinne Fox didn’t take it for granted that her father, Jamie Foxx, was able to walk her down the aisle at her September wedding to Joe Hooten.

“It was incredibly special, considering his health scare last year. I walked down [the aisle] to a strings version of ‘Georgia on My Mind’ by Ray Charles,” Corinne, 30, told Vogue in an interview published on Thursday, October 3. “My dad won his Oscar for playing [Charles in Ray] in 2005. At 10 years old, I was his plus one and got to share that special moment with him. There wasn’t a dry eye in the house when we came down the aisle.”

Corinne broke the news in April 2023 that Jamie, 56, had been hospitalized after experiencing a “medical complication.” The actor has not specified what led to the health crisis, but while accepting the Vanguard Award at a Critics Choice Association event in December 2023, he said he “couldn’t actually walk” six months prior. In a June video that went viral, Jamie told fans that he had “a bad headache” and then didn’t remember anything for 20 days.

After his recovery, Jamie was able to not only escort Corinne down the aisle but host her nuptials in his backyard in Thousand Oaks, California.

“It was never a question. We always knew we’d get married in my dad’s backyard,” Corinne told Vogue. “He has the most gorgeous property. It already looks like a wedding venue. We couldn’t think of anywhere more special than a home wedding. It just felt right.”

Jamie was at a physical rehabilitation center when Hooten proposed to Corinne in the spring of 2023, but that didn’t stop him from being involved in the celebration.

“[Joe] flew in my mom [Connie Kline] from Los Angeles and had my aunts hiding in a bush FaceTiming my dad the entire time,” Corinne recalled, noting that Joe changed his plan to propose in Ireland after her “dad got sick” and popped the question in Chicago instead. “He even planned a very special post-engagement party in my dad’s room [at the rehabilitation center] in Chicago.”

Hooten, meanwhile, told the outlet that Jamie’s health scare made his and Corinne’s wedding all the more meaningful and emotional.

“I didn’t expect to cry up there, but the moment I saw Corinne and Jamie, who was also emotional, walking down that aisle, all bets were off,” he said. “I was in awe of her beauty and inspired by Jamie’s example of fatherhood. During Jamie’s health scare, the whole family went through and overcame so much. Seeing all of us make it to this moment just opened the floodgates. It was beautiful and unlike anything I could have imagined.”

Corinne and Hooten met in 2018 when they were both students at the University of Southern California. Jamie shared a heartfelt tribute to the couple after they announced their engagement in December 2023.

“You are a perfect example of what being in love is. You care about each [other’s] life, mental and physical, and you have each other’s back. Congratulations on your engagement,” the proud dad captioned several Instagram photos of Corinne and Hooten, adding that he had “tears of joy in his soul” when Hooten first told him he planned to propose. “I LOVE YOU BOTH DEARLY… I have my tissues ready 😭.”