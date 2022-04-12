Sisterly love! After Britney Spears announced that she was pregnant with her third child, Jamie Lynn Spears “liked” her sister’s exciting post.

The show of support comes one day after the singer, 40, announced that she was expecting a baby with fiancé Sam Asghari.

“I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back 🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️ … I thought ‘Geez … what happened to my stomach ???’ My husband said ‘No you’re food pregnant silly 🤪 !!!’ So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby 👶🏼,” Britney wrote in a lengthy Instagram post on Monday, April 11. “Four days later I got a little more food pregnant 🤰🏼🙈🙈🙈 It’s growing !!! If two are in there … I might just loose [sic] it 😬😬😬😬😬😬.”

The Grammy winner, who shares sons Sean, 15, and Jayden, 14, with ex Kevin Federline, noted that she struggled with “perinatal depression” during her previous pregnancies.

“I have to say it is absolutely horrible 😔,” she continued. “Women didn’t talk about it back then … some people considered it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her … but now women talk about it everyday … thank Jesus we don’t have to keep that pain a reserved proper secret 🤫 😬😬😬 … This time I will be doing yoga 🧘‍♀️ every day !!! Spreading lots of joy and love 💕 !!!”

That same day, Asghari, 28, took to social media to discuss his hopes of a family. “Marriage and kids are a natural part of a strong relationship filled with love and respect,” the model wrote via Instagram. “Fatherhood is something i have always looked forward to and i don’t take lightly. It is the most important job i will ever do🙏.”

Jamie Lynn’s reaction is the only public response to the news from Britney’s family so far. The sisters previously made headlines when the “Circus” performer called out her loved ones for their involvement in her 13-year conservatorship.

“I would honestly like to sue my family, to be totally honest with you. I also would like to be able to share my story with the world, and what they did to me, instead of it being a hush-hush secret to benefit all of them,” Britney said during an emotional court hearing in June 2021, claiming that her loved ones didn’t do “a goddamn thing” to help her.

After the Crossroads star addressed her conservatorship for the first time, her younger sister, 31, clarified that she was on her side. “Maybe I didn’t support her the way the public would like me to with a hashtag on a public platform, but I can assure you I’ve supported my sister long before there was a hashtag,” Jamie Lynn wrote via Instagram at the time. “And I’ll support her long after. Note that.”

The duo’s feud continued to make headlines after Britney’s conservatorship was terminated in November 2021. At the time, the songwriter’s followers noticed that Britney had unfollowed her little sister on social media. Jamie Lynn, for her part, still follows Britney and interacts with her posts.

Earlier this year, the Netflix personality discussed her decision to write a memoir — amid concerns from Britney.

“There’s two separate things here — there’s the relationship I have with me and my sister, and there’s this other part where I have the right to defend my name and defend my family to protect my family,” Jamie Lynn said during a “Call Her Daddy” podcast interview in January. “Those can be separate where I’m saying, like, ‘Y’all don’t know what the hell you’re talking about. Here are the facts, and you want the truth? Here’s the truth.’ And then the separate side is that this is my sister who I know and I love, and when every headline’s gone away and everything else is done, I’m still gonna be her sister. It doesn’t matter. And people need to stop inserting themselves into our situation and egging it on and encouraging it.”

That same month, Britney tweeted, “Jamie Lynn … congrats babe! You’ve stooped to a whole new level of LOW. So please please stop with these crazy lies for the Hollywood books!!! NOW and only NOW do I know only a scum person would make up such things about someone.”

