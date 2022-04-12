Britney Spears is expecting a baby — and the singer’s celebrity friends couldn’t be more excited.

The Grammy winner announced her pregnancy news on Monday, April 11, in an Instagram post showing a pink teacup and matching flowers.

“I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back 🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️ … I thought ‘Geez … what happened to my stomach ???’ My husband said ‘No you’re food pregnant silly 🤪 !!!’ So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby 👶🏼,” the Princess of Pop captioned the social media upload. “Four days later I got a little more food pregnant 🤰🏼🙈🙈🙈 It’s growing !!! If two are in there … I might just loose [sic] it 😬😬😬😬😬😬.”

The Crossroads star reflected on her previous pregnancies with her and Kevin Federline’s sons, Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden, 15, writing, “It’s hard because when I was pregnant I had perinatal depression … I have to say it is absolutely horrible 😔 … women didn’t talk about it back then … some people considered it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her … but now women talk about it every day … thank Jesus we don’t have to keep that pain a reserved proper secret 🤫 😬😬😬.”

The actress concluded with her plans to do yoga “every day” and sent her followers “lots of joy and love.”

The dancer’s longtime friend Paris Hilton commented on the social media upload that she felt “so happy” for the Mississippi native, gushing, “You are an incredible mother and cannot wait for your new baby on the way!”

The Simple Life alum, 41, previously showed her support for Spears last year as the “Stronger” singer fought to end her 13-year conservatorship.

When Spears testified in a June 2021 court hearing, Hilton said during a “This Is Paris” podcast episode that Spears’ statements “broke [her] heart” to hear.

“She’s built a huge empire,” the former reality star explained. “She’s a legend, she’s an icon, she’s a mother. She’s amazing and she has these people controlling her money, her life. [It’s] so not fair but I’m so proud of her for speaking up and using her voice.”

The songwriter’s conservatorship was terminated in November 2021, the same month that Spears and Sam Asghari got engaged. Following the 28-year-old model’s proposal, the bride-to-be told her Instagram followers that she was “thinking about having another baby.”

Four months later as she and the Iran native vacationed in Polynesia, Spears wrote via Instagram: “Planning on having babies in Polynesia!!!!!!”

Keep scrolling to see how Federline, 44, Iggy Azalea and more celebrities have reacted to Spears’ pregnancy reveal.