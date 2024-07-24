Jana Duggar was famously one of the last adult Duggar children still living at home, but she has since found her own place.

“I moved in here a few years ago, and over time, I’ve just worked on this place, making it a little bit my own,” Duggar, 34, said in a recent YouTube tour of her tiny house. “This building used to be one of the city’s temporary office buildings [and] so we got a really good deal on it. They were auctioning it off.”

Jana is one of the eldest children of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, whose life was chronicled on TLC’s 19 Kids and Counting and its Counting On spinoff. As part of their strict upbringing, kids typically do not move out of the large Arkansas family home until they get married. Jana is one of the oldest unmarried Duggar kids, long living with her folks to help take care of her siblings.

In recent years, Jana has taken a step back from the spotlight. Her July social media post offered a rare glimpse at her new life in her own home.

“Most weekends the girls and I will come here, and yes I have this huge projector screen,” Jana said, referring to her younger sisters. “We actually had it for outdoor movie nights … [and] I bought a little sound bar that then all connects. We can set it up or take it down just for our fun movie nights. Everyone sits [on my] reclining chairs.”

Elsewhere in the video, Jana joked that “[her] boyfriend” gifted her a stuffed animal that was prominently displayed in the living room. She quickly clarified that the toy was actually given to her by her brother James Duggar.

Earlier this month, Jana fueled rumors that she was in a secret courtship — and accepted an engagement. At the time, Jana uploaded an Instagram photo of herself wearing a diamond ring on her left hand but did not disclose her relationship status.

Jana previously told Us Weekly that she isn’t stressed out that she hasn’t met The One just yet.

“I’m not that worried. Yes, I long to be married and one day I think that will come,” Jana exclusively told Us in July 2020. “I think … I’m just also just trying to stay busy with whatever comes along my path.”

Despite “pressure” to settle down, Jana has tried to “make the most” of her single years.

“I think if I sit there and I’m like, ‘Oh, no, I’m not married’ and just [get] all worried about it, it makes things way worse,” she said at the time, hoping to find a love like her parents. “They’re quick to forgive and to make, really try to make things right. The genuine love that they still have for one another … this young love and they still have that, you know, today. I think that’s rare to see couples that are their age and been married that long.”