Jana-Kramer-and-Mike-Caussin-'Redo'-New-Year's-After-Split-Rumors

Take two! Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin enjoyed some alone time as they focused on their marriage after warding off split rumors.

“2 days away to connect, laugh, unplug and redo our New Years. (We even watched the ball drop),” the singer, 36, captioned an Instagram photo of the couple on Wednesday, February 19. “There’s nothing wrong with a redo and there’s no better time to rebuild than now. #rebuildingtogether #happynewyear.”

Kramer sparked breakup speculation in December 2019 when she shared a cryptic Instagram post. “2019. Ur coming to a very interesting end…and for now, all I have to say is… Time heals all wounds,” she wrote on December 30. The One Tree Hill alum also removed “wife” from her Instagram bio at the time.

The pair addressed the setback during the February 3 episode of their “Whine Down” podcast. “Even if I’m not relapsing or acting out or stepping outside of our marriage, if I’m still breaking boundaries or not being honest with things like the picture stuff, how is that sober?” he asked, in reference to a topless photo Kramer found on his phone in October 2019. “How is that living with integrity? It’s not.”

The “I Got the Boy” songstress then clarified that Caussin, 32, “didn’t physically cheat” on her. “There was a boundary that was broken that was harmful for me because it was a discovery. … It was such a big discovery with a boundary that was harmful to me and our relationship,” she said.

Kramer acknowledged the “heaviness” of the month following their December 2019 bump in the road. “It’s a gratefulness that we can still be here conversing,” she noted. “It’s also that fear too. That’s been the hardest part of this month. We’ve both individually done a lot of work. … I do feel hopeful for the tools that we’ve been learning, but it’s also very scary.”

Meanwhile, a source assured Us Weekly in January that the duo were on the right track again. “There are ups and downs with them, but they are working through it right now,” the insider revealed. “Jana and Mike are looking towards a strong 2020.”

Kramer and Caussin wed in May 2015 and weathered a cheating scandal the following year. They are parents of daughter Jolie, 4, and son Jace, 14 months.