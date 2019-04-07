Healing powers. Jana Kramer and her husband, Mike Caussin, spoke to Us Weekly and other reporters about the ways therapy has helped them to become better parents — and partners to each other.

The former athlete, 32, revealed during a meet and greet for a live recording of their podcast, “Whine Down,” on Tuesday, April 2, that he’s been utilizing “a combination of meditation, 12-Step meetings and therapy” to help curb his sex addiction. “Those are just things that I do that keep me in my right mind and keep me sober and keep me healthy,” he said.

The ex-football player told guests at the event, sponsored by Thrive Market, that having an objective party weigh in on the couple’s relationship has been huge for him and his wife, 35.

“It’s just a way to level each other out, you know what I mean? To have a third party, who knows our story, who knows who we are as people, because we spend so much time with them,” he explained. “To have someone to keep us in check, that knows us so well, and can kind of level us out, and speak to one another on the other person’s feeling really helps.”

For the “I Got the Boy” singer, therapy has also been beneficial in the mom department. “I think it’s huge for parenting, again, because therapy is just all about communicating and keeping that chained,” she said.

The twosome revealed in a March episode of “Whine Down” that Caussin suffered a “massive” relapse in his addiction when the One Tree Hill alum interrupted what could have been a precarious situation.

Though Caussin clarified that he didn’t exactly cheat, Kramer told listeners that he did “something he should not have done” that was outside their circle of boundaries.

“That was a, you know, massive relapse. Yes, it wasn’t physical out of the marriage, but it was something where the action was basically … We’re just basically happy that someone didn’t show up,” she said.

The singer said that she was “proud” of her husband following his on-air admission via Instagram on March 30. “He shared his story and his truth about addiction on the podcast which he didn’t have to do by any means but did because he wants to help others,” she wrote of her spouse.

Kramer also revealed Tuesday that though another relapse “could happen,” they’re focusing on the here and now. “Here’s the thing: Whether you’re an addict or not, something could always happen,” she said. “Anyone can cheat. Someone can cheat right now or tomorrow.”

She continued: “I think, of course, being an addict, I think there’s always that chance that it’s a higher chance, but I also know … where he’s at now and the work we’ve done in our relationship. He’s got to live day by day, and in this moment today, I know he’s sober and he’s healthy and we’re happy.”

Us broke the news in September 2016 that Caussin was unfaithful to the Friday Night Lights alum in September 2016. A source told Us: “Mike cheated on her multiple times with multiple women.”

With reporting by Emily Marcus

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!