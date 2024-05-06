Jana Kramer has thoughts about Travis Kelce‘s reaction to the attention he’s received amid his high-profile romance with Taylor Swift.

“He reminds me of my ex,” Kramer, 40, told guest star Josie Van Dyke during the Sunday, May 5, episode of her “Whine Down” podcast. “But it just feels a little corny, cheesy. It just feels like he’s loving the attention.” (Kramer has had several public relationships, but was notably married to former NFL player Mike Caussin from 2015 to 2021.)

Noting that she “loved” their PDA-filled relationship “at first” – like when Swift, 34, ran off the stage to kiss Kelce, 34, after her Eras concert in Argentina last year – Kramer went on to reveal when she began to see the Kansas City Chiefs tight end in a different light.

“Honestly, the Super Bowl thing rubbed me kind of the wrong way – the aggression there,” she explained, referencing Kelce screaming at and pushing Chiefs head coach Andy Reid during the game. (Kelce later called his actions “unacceptable” during an episode of his and brother Jason Kelce‘s “New Heights” podcast.)

Related: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Relationship Timeline Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are all anyone can talk about. Swift and Kelce were first linked in July 2023 when the Kansas City Chiefs tight end shared he attempted to ask Swift out after attending her Eras Tour. “I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I […]

“And then I’ve just kind of heard things that I don’t love. But again, I just want everyone to be happy is what I’ll default to. I don’t know, it’s something about him that reminds me of my ex that just rubs me the wrong way,” she continued, later alleging, “To me, he’s always drunk. Every time I’ve ever seen a video he’s just always drunk. And I hope she doesn’t go on that. I see her drinking more now, like the company you keep.”

Kelce and Swift were first romantically linked in the summer of 2023. The 14-time Grammy Award winner later revealed in her TIME Magazine Person of the Year profile that by the time she attended her first Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears in Kelce’s family suite, they were already a couple.

Swift also touched on ignoring the hate she’s received when it comes to their relationship – especially when she’s in the crowd at his games. (Over the course of the 2023-2024 season, Swift attended 13 of Kelce’s Chiefs games. Kelce also defended Swift being booed at a December game against the New England Patriots.)

“There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once,” she told TIME. “I’m just there to support Travis. I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads.”

Related: Joe Jonas! Harry Styles! Inside Taylor Swift's Star-Studded Dating History While she's recently taken a self-proclaimed hiatus from men, the 1989 songstress has been linked to a slew of hotties over the years. See the celebs that have inspired some of Swift's most-popular songs

For his part, Kelce has been outspoken about the media attention he’s received amid the couple’s romance.

“We’re learning with the paparazzi just taking photos from all over the place. But at the same time, it comes with it,” he said during an October 2023 press conference. “You got a lot of people that care about Taylor for good reason. You just got to keep living and learning and enjoying the moments.”

While speaking to Extra‘s Billy Bush on the set of his new Amazon Prime gameshow, Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? in April, Kelce revealed why he’s comfortable with all eyes on him.

Related: Celebrities Who Had the Time of Their Lives at Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’: Selen... Several of Taylor Swift’s famous friends and fans have shown up to shake it off at the singer’s much-anticipated The Eras Tour. The stars of Swift’s “Bejeweled” music video — Este Haim, Danielle Haim, Alana Haim and Laura Dern — were among thousands of fans in attendance at the tour’s opening night in Glendale, Arizona’s […]

“I think it was all the home videos my mom used to have with the old camcorder, the handheld joint, at the house,” he explained. “I just always felt comfortable with the camera on me and the lights on me.”

And while Kramer’s opinions about the NFL star’s relationship appeared to sound harsh, Kelce has seemingly always had the mentality of blocking out negativity from people online and in real life.

“You can laugh about it because that person – who is that person? They don’t matter,” he said in a recently resurfaced clip from an interview before he and Swift started dating. “I could care less about what that person says. I could care less about who reads about what that person said. You just have to have that mindset of, ‘Who cares?'”