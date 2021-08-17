The saga continues. Jana Kramer has been an open book about her drama with ex-husband Mike Caussin following their recent split — and she hinted that fans don’t even know the half of it yet.

“And the lies keep on comin,” she tweeted on Monday, August 16. “I feel a country song brewin.”

The next morning, the 37-year-old One Tree Hill alum seemingly threw shade at the 34-year-old retired NFL player with a series of cryptic quotes posted to her Instagram Story. One infographic outlined “21 Tell-Tale Traits of a Narcissist,” while a second passage sent an inspiring message about growing from heartbreak.

“When it is right, the things you reach for in life, the things you deeply hope for, they will reach back,” the quote read. “And I promise you, when that happens you will understand that all of the things you ached for that did not work out, all of the hearts that failed to appreciate the home you made for them inside of yourself, they were not the things that broke you, or ruined you, or made you less worthy. No, instead, you will see that they built you. They taught you about yourself. … They grew you.”

Kramer and the former athlete tied the knot in 2015 and share two children: Jolie, 5, and Jace, 2. They briefly separated in 2016 while Caussin sought treatment for sex addiction after Us Weekly broke the news of his infidelity, but one year later, they renewed their vows. Earlier this year, Kramer confirmed they’d spilt for good.

“I’ve fought y’all. I’ve loved hard. I’ve forgiven. I’ve put the work in. I’ve given everything I have, and now I have nothing else to give,” the Hallmark actress wrote via Instagram in April, thanking the fans who’d “fought on this journey alongside me.”

At the time, a source exclusively revealed “Jana’s final straw” was when she “uncovered a recent infidelity” after the pair had been “actively working on their relationship” in therapy. “It was the exact pattern that’s happened numerous times [before],” the insider noted.

A second source told Us the former spouses wanted “to be civil” for their kids, adding, “Jana and Mike both agree [that] at this point it’s not going to work.”

The duo finalized their divorce in July, with Kramer obtaining primary custody of Jolie and Jace. According to court docs, the exes agreed to “not speak badly of each other” and “encourage each child to continue to love the other parent and be comfortable in both families.”

During the Monday episode of her “Whine Down” podcast, which she previously cohosted with Caussin, Kramer admitted that she allowed her emotions to get the best of her throughout the split.

“I’m still in the grieving process of it,” the Michigan native said. “And when we talk, he’s very much like, ‘Get over it. This is our reality.’ But I’m not there yet. … There’s no empathy in that. … It feels very business-like.”